Brown Rice Market Size to Grow by USD 2.97 bn, Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. and Amira Nature Foods Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brown rice market size is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. However, global climate change will challenge market growth. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format.

Frequently Asked Questions

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brown Rice Market 2022-2026

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of quick-cooking brown rice varieties is the major trend in the market.

The emergence of quick-cooking brown rice varieties is the major trend in the market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 3.12%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 3.12%. How big is the APAC market?

75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The brown rice market is fragmented.

Brown Rice Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this brown rice market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ebro Foods SA, Flying Trade Group Plc, Goya Foods Inc., KRBL Ltd., Lotus Foods Inc., LT Foods Ltd., Lundberg Family Farms, McCormick and Co. Inc., Pride Of India, Ricegrowers Ltd., SHRI LAL MAHAL Group, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., and VeeTee Rice Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers brown basmati rice of various sizes, such as long, medium, and short-grained rice, as well as non-basmati rice such as parboiled and golden.

The company offers brown basmati rice of various sizes, such as long, medium, and short-grained rice, as well as non-basmati rice such as parboiled and golden. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. - The company offers brown basmati rice with various packing styles, such as 1kg, 5kg, and 10kg.

The company offers brown basmati rice with various packing styles, such as 1kg, 5kg, and 10kg. Flying Trade Group Plc - The company offers brown basmati rice of various brands such as Laila rice, Surya rice, Laila Sella rice, and Apna rice.

The company offers brown basmati rice of various brands such as Laila rice, Surya rice, rice, and Apna rice. Goya Foods Inc. - The company offers brown basmati rice in two forms, namely Brown Jasmine rice and organic long-grain rice.

The company offers brown basmati rice in two forms, namely Brown Jasmine rice and organic long-grain rice. KRBL Ltd. - The company offers brown basmati rice under the brand India Gate Basmati rice.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Brown Rice Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Sweet Brown Rice: The sweet brown rice segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Sweet brown rice is a glutinous variant of brown rice. It becomes glue-like or sticky when cooked, which creates a slightly sweet-flavored and sticky texture. Brown rice has low fat and high fiber content. Hence, the demand for sweet brown rice is increasing due to its use in sushi rice. In addition, sweet brown rice is a high source of different minerals and vitamins such as sodium, potassium, and protein.



Brown Basmati Rice

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

To learn more about the contribution of each segment and their impact on the future of market research, Download a FREE Sample

Brown Rice Market 2022-2026: Scope

The brown rice market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Brown Rice Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will support brown rice market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brown rice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brown rice market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of brown rice market vendors

Related Reports

Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 84% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The packaged rice snacks market share growth in the rice cakes segment will be significant.

Rice Cakes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the brown rice cakes segment will be significant.

Brown Rice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., DRRK Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ebro Foods SA, Flying Trade Group Plc, Goya Foods Inc., KRBL Ltd., Lotus Foods Inc., LT Foods Ltd., Lundberg Family Farms, McCormick and Co. Inc., Pride Of India, Ricegrowers Ltd., SHRI LAL MAHAL Group, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., and VeeTee Rice Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Sweet Brown Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sweet Brown Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sweet Brown Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sweet Brown Rice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sweet Brown Rice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Brown Basmati Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Brown Basmati Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Brown Basmati Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Brown Basmati Rice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Brown Basmati Rice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Amira Nature Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amira Nature Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Amira Nature Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ebro Foods SA

Exhibit 95: Ebro Foods SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: Ebro Foods SA - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Ebro Foods SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Ebro Foods SA - Segment focus

10.6 Flying Trade Group Plc

Exhibit 99: Flying Trade Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Flying Trade Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Flying Trade Group Plc - Key offerings

10.7 Goya Foods Inc.

Exhibit 102: Goya Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Goya Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Goya Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 KRBL Ltd.

Exhibit 105: KRBL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: KRBL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: KRBL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: KRBL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Lotus Foods Inc.

Exhibit 109: Lotus Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lotus Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Lotus Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 LT Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 112: LT Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: LT Foods Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: LT Foods Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LT Foods Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Lundberg Family Farms

Exhibit 116: Lundberg Family Farms - Overview



Exhibit 117: Lundberg Family Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Lundberg Family Farms - Key offerings

10.12 Ricegrowers Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio