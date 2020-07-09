BrowserStack Acquires Percy to Add Visual Testing to Their Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading web and mobile app testing platform, today announced the acquisition of Percy , the leading visual testing and review platform. With this acquisition, developers and quality assurance (QA) teams can run everything from visual tests to manual and automated functional tests on BrowserStack's infrastructure and ship high-quality software at speed.

Today, agile teams deploy code to production hundreds of times a day. Maintaining this release velocity without introducing visual bugs is close to impossible. Percy helps teams automate visual testing by capturing screenshots and comparing them against the baseline, and highlighting visual changes. With increased visual coverage, teams can confidently deploy code changes with every commit.

"This acquisition moves us closer to our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure of the internet," said Ritesh Arora, co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. "As we expand the capabilities of our platform, developers can rely on BrowserStack for all their testing needs and focus on doing what they do best—creating amazing experiences."

Developers can begin using Percy immediately via their BrowserStack account.

"We're thrilled to be part of BrowserStack and bring Percy's visual testing experience to a whole new audience of customers," said Mike Fotinakis, co-founder and CEO of Percy. "We have a rich history working with amazing teams at Google, Basecamp, Canva and Shopify, among others, helping them gain the confidence to build visually stunning applications. Becoming part of BrowserStack gives visual testing across the industry a major boost, and we're excited for all the new opportunities this will unlock."

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. We help Microsoft, Twitter, Barclays, Expedia and over 25,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to our Cloud. Our platform provides instant access to 2,000+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel with offices in San Francisco, Mumbai, and Dublin.

For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com .

About Percy

Percy is the leading visual testing and review platform that helps product teams ship software faster and with confidence in every visual change to their application. Thousands of developers, including teams at Google, Basecamp, Canva and Shopify, trust Percy to deliver a pixel perfect UI with every release.

Percy was founded in 2015 and is currently headquartered in San Francisco. For more details, visit https://percy.io/

