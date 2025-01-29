BrowserStack Prevails in Legal Dispute with Deque Systems: A Landmark Victory for Innovation and Integrity

DUBLIN , Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has dismissed all claims brought against it by Deque Systems. The court's decision allows BrowserStack to continue focusing on innovation and creativity in the software testing industry.

The lawsuit, which centered around BrowserStack's accessibility testing solutions, was resolved in BrowserStack's favor without the need for a trial. The court found insufficient evidence to support Deque's allegations of copyright infringement, breach of contract, and false advertising.

"This ruling validates our unwavering commitment to ethical innovation and original product development," said Ritesh Arora, CEO & Co-Founder of BrowserStack. "While we respect Deque's contributions to digital accessibility, we are gratified that the court recognized the independence and legitimacy of our technology. Our focus remains on empowering development teams to create more accessible digital experiences for everyone."

Since its founding, BrowserStack's technological excellence has been built on the principles and culture of integrity, delivering solutions that create lasting value for its customers.

"From the outset, BrowserStack actively sought to mediate and resolve this matter on mutually fair terms," said Vikash Sureka, CFO of BrowserStack. "Unfortunately, Deque chose to continue legal proceedings, extending the dispute far longer than necessary. We're pleased the court's decision reaffirmed BrowserStack's right to serve customers without disruption."

Throughout the proceedings, BrowserStack maintained its dedication to expanding accessibility testing capabilities while respecting intellectual property rights. The company will continue its mission of helping organizations deliver high-quality, accessible software to users worldwide.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact

Press Relations Team

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/4878503/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BrowserStack