BrowserStack Unveils AI-Powered Self-Healing Agent to Keep Builds Green

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced its Self-Healing Agent , which automatically identifies and remediates broken locators during test execution—tackling one of the costliest friction points in modern software delivery.

Every time a developer makes UI enhancements or feature rollouts, engineering teams face an invisible productivity drain: broken locators that halt builds and block deployments. Teams spend an average of 15 minutes fixing each broken locator, with some organizations losing up to half their quality assurance time to test maintenance instead of building new features.

"When a simple UI change breaks dozens of tests and blocks deployments, automation becomes a liability instead of an asset," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-Founder of BrowserStack. "Our Self-Healing Agent eliminates that friction by catching and remediating locator failures the moment they happen, keeping builds green and teams productive."

The solution marks a fundamental shift in how test automation handles change. Rather than requiring manual intervention after every UI update, it adapts automatically—identifying and remediating failures while maintaining the reliability teams need, enabling them to:

Identify elements accurately using context-aware locator matching

using context-aware locator matching Prevent pipeline failures with runtime remediation that adapts instantly to UI changes

with runtime remediation that adapts instantly to UI changes Maintain visibility and trust with transparent healing logs showing how locators were fixed

with transparent healing logs showing how locators were fixed Two-phase healing that remediates failures instantly and auto-proposes permanent code updates

Supporting popular automation tools like Selenium, Playwright, and Appium to test across web and mobile apps, the Self-Healing Agent has helped teams reduce automation build failures by 40%. Unlike black-box solutions, it provides transparent logs giving teams full visibility into healing behaviour every test run.

Available now on Automate , App Automate , and Low-Code Automation , the Self-Healing Agent underscores BrowserStack's broader mission: to tackle the entire spectrum of unintended test failures and make test automation truly self-sustaining.

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners.

