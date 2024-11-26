BrowserStack's AI-powered Visual Testing Suite Ensures Zero Visual Bugs

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today highlighted its comprehensive visual testing suite—Percy, App Percy, and Visual Scanner, designed to help businesses maintain visual perfection across their digital properties and prevent revenue loss from poor user interfaces.

Research shows users take just 0.05 seconds to judge a website's visual appeal, with 60% of consumers abandoning purchases due to poor website interfaces. This costs businesses an average of $72,000 annually in lost sales. While functional testing ensures features work correctly, it doesn't catch visual inconsistencies and can accumulate significant UX debt over time. In addition, manual testing and open-source solutions often lack the scalability needed for complex testing scenarios.

"Visual testing has become critical for businesses to maintain a consistent user experience across thousands of device-browser combinations. BrowserStack's visual testing suite helps teams reduce functional testing time by 50%, ensuring pixel-perfect experiences," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO of BrowserStack.

The suite's advanced capabilities include:

Percy Visual AI Engine detects crucial visual changes while filtering out non-deterministic rendering noise

Visual Scanner helps auto-detect and monitor visual changes in your websites periodically without writing a single line of code

Real device testing across 20,000+ devices ensures consistent experiences across device-OS combinations

Seamless CI/CD integration enables visual review with every code commit

Collaborative review tools facilitate quick team alignment on visual changes

Intercom leverages Percy's Storybook for React and Capybara for Rails integrations to streamline visual testing. By running automated tests on CircleCI builds and reviewing component-level changes, they deploy faster and maintain visual consistency across their application.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

