Bruce E. Little of SCLogic to speak at NPF May 7-9, 2018 in San Antonio, TX

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of in-building logistics software, announced today that mailing industry expert Bruce E. Little, Vice President of Emerging Markets at SCLogic, will be hosting the following seminar at the National Postal Forum (NPF) 2018:

Put Your Tracking System to Work – Introducing Your In-Building Logistics Platform

Go ahead, ask me about in-building logistics.

A sophisticated tracking system will allow facility decision makers to implement advanced logic to streamline workflows, automate and manage workplace requests, create and display in-app analytics to measure utilization, SLA's, and performance, close the accountability gap with concrete data points, and conform to compliance regulations with role-based access, permissions, and security.

This workshop will help facilities managers illustrate how they are improving not only their own department, but also supporting companywide initiatives such as increasing business service transparency, making better use of valuable resources, improving SLA standards, addressing demands for environmental sustainability, and bringing meaningful metrics to the enterprise stack.

Types of workflows discussed: digital requests, interoffice requests, package tracking, facilities requests, workspace reservations, concierge services, and files/records requests.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 1:30-2:30PM

About Bruce E. Little

As Vice President of Emerging Markets, Bruce is responsible for developing international business as well as managing channel partners. He has over 20 years of experience in the mail and package tracking industry, including owning his own business, MBL Data Systems. Bruce joined the SCLogic team in 1999 as the Vice President of Channels and has also held the titles of Vice President of Sales and General Manager before becoming the Vice President of Emerging Markets. Bruce has presented at many industry conferences such as NPF, MAILCOM, NACAS C3X, and NACUMS.

About SCLogic

Founded in 1996, SCLogic is a leading provider of the innovative in-building logistics platform, Intra, that leverages the latest scanning, printing, mobile computing and wireless technologies. The company has thousands of enterprise, government, and university users around the world. SCLogic, is headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with offices in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, and California. For more information about SCLogic, please visit http://www.SCLogic.com.

