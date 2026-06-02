Bruce K. Lee Joins MUNICIPAL Board as Board Observer

Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management will advise the performance apparel and lifestyle brand on strategic growth, partnerships, and long-term value creation.

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNICIPAL, a performance apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced that Bruce K. Lee, Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management, has joined the company's Board of Directors as a board observer. MUNICIPAL, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Harry Arnett, is built around the belief that people can bet on themselves and pursue continuous improvement, whether in business, fitness, entrepreneurship, or life.

In this role, Lee will serve as a strategic advisor to the board, providing perspective on growth, partnerships, brand positioning, and long-term value creation. As a board observer, Lee will advise and participate in board-level discussions alongside company leadership and directors, contributing strategic insight and guidance across key initiatives.

"Bruce brings a really unusual combination of financial sophistication, entrepreneurial instinct, long-term perspective, and real-world operating judgment," said Harry Arnett, CEO and Co-Founder of MUNICIPAL. "What we're building at MUNICIPAL is ambitious and intentionally different. We're not interested in building just another apparel company or following a conventional playbook. Bruce immediately understood that. He understands how founders, family offices, and growth companies build meaningful, durable value over time. Just as importantly, he lives the MUNICIPAL lifestyle himself. He trains hard, shows up for his partners and the people he cares about, and operates with real character and integrity. He's a builder and a founder himself. That combination of perspective, discipline, and shared values makes him an incredibly strong fit for where we're going."

Lee founded Keebeck Wealth Management as an independent advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, business owners, multi-generational families, and growth-oriented leaders navigating complex capital, reputation, and partnership decisions. His work is centered on helping clients think beyond traditional wealth management, with a focus on disciplined strategy, access, private investing, relationship-driven business development, and long-term enterprise value.

That perspective is especially relevant as MUNICIPAL continues evolving beyond a traditional apparel and footwear company into a broader premium brand built for modern active life. Since launch, the company has attracted a growing community of ambitious, multidimensional people seeking products that reflect the way they actually live, blending performance, comfort, versatility, and style across every part of life.

Lee's addition as a board observer brings MUNICIPAL access to an advisor who works closely with entrepreneurs and business leaders across wealth management, private investing, strategic partnerships, and brand-adjacent growth. His experience supporting founders and families through key inflection points gives him a practical understanding of how companies can translate momentum into structure, credibility, and long-term opportunity.

"MUNICIPAL represents a mindset built around work ethic, discipline, self-belief, and execution," said Bruce K. Lee, Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management. "That mindset aligns closely with the way I work with entrepreneurs, families, and business leaders who are building for the long term. I'm excited to support the team as a board observer and bring a strategic perspective as MUNICIPAL continues to scale its community, partnerships, and platform."

As MUNICIPAL enters its next stage of growth, Lee will advise at a high level on strategic growth, partnership development, brand positioning, customer community, entrepreneurial expansion, capital strategy, and long-term value creation. His role is designed to support the company's leadership and board as MUNICIPAL continues building a brand that connects cultural relevance with disciplined business infrastructure.

About MUNICIPAL

MUNICIPAL, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg alongside Stephen Levinson and Harry Arnett, was created in 2019 to inspire people to bet on themselves and make big things happen. The premium comfort, bold style, and versatile performance of their Sport Utility Gear supports that mindset and a diverse lifestyle we all live. #DreamPlanHustleRepeat

About Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm committed to serving aspiring entrepreneurs, pivoting business owners, and multi-generational families. With a focus on strategic partnership and wealth management, Keebeck aims to empower its clients to achieve their financial aspirations. With a focus on delivering customizable strategies to meet complex financial needs, Keebeck offers institutional-quality research, due diligence, consulting, and investment solutions. By arming itself with sophisticated intellectual capital, Keebeck positions itself as an industry disruptor that is leveraging flexibility and a disciplined process to provide access with an edge, balancing fiduciary duty with strategic innovation for optimal client outcomes.

SOURCE Keebeck Wealth Management