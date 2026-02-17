Keebeck Wealth Management Adds Abbas Kazmi to Scottsdale-Based Keebeck Real Estate Team

Institutional real estate investor reunites with Chris Robertson and Jackson Currier to help expand Keebeck Real Estate's relationship-driven platform in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebeck Real Estate, an investment capability of Keebeck Wealth Management focused on private real estate, announced today that Abbas Kazmi has joined the firm's Scottsdale-based real estate team to help further build and scale Keebeck Real Estate. Kazmi will work closely with Chris Robertson and Jackson Currier, reuniting a proven team from their time at Koch Real Estate. With this shared investment experience and a long-standing working relationship, the team is expected to immediately hit the ground running.

"Abbas is a rare combination of institutional training and a relationship-first mindset. Couple that with his relationship with Chris and Jackson, and he is the perfect fit to help further expand Keebeck's real estate capabilities to provide residents with wellness, convenience, and community all in one," said Bruce K. Lee. "This hire is about building a platform the right way, adding the right people, maintaining high standards, and staying aligned with the long-term outcomes our clients care about."

Kazmi's hire reflects Keebeck's continued investment in Arizona, deepening the firm's Scottsdale presence to better serve clients through a relationship-driven real estate platform aligned to the long-term "health and wealth" goals of entrepreneurial families and investors. Additionally, Kazmi, Currier, and Robertson worked together for several years at Koch Real Estate, bringing a shared knowledge of investing across asset classes and geographies within an institutionally sophisticated platform.

Keebeck Real Estate is built for entrepreneurial families and long-term investors who want private real estate exposure that is disciplined, selective, and grounded in aligned partnerships. The team's approach prioritizes thoughtful underwriting and durable relationships over high-volume deal execution to deliver investments designed to endure across market cycles and complement broader wealth and alternative investment strategies.

"Reuniting with Chris and Jackson from our time at Koch brings immediate alignment and a shared standard for underwriting and execution," said Abbas Kazmi. "Keebeck values open dialogue, independent thinking, and accountability. I look forward to expanding the investment platform into real estate and other alternatives, partnering closely with Keebeck's client base while maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach."

Kazmi will play a central role in evaluating opportunities, structuring transactions, and supporting client engagement. His mandate is to help advance a more bespoke, partner-oriented real estate practice, one that is intentionally designed to be personal, rigorous, and rooted in trust.

Kazmi began his career at Credit Suisse in real estate investment banking, advising on capital raising and strategic transactions across REITs, lodging, and gaming companies. A Phoenix-area native, Kazmi is returning to Scottsdale to continue his career and help expand Keebeck's on-the-ground presence in Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.keebeck.com .

About Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm committed to serving aspiring entrepreneurs, pivoting business owners, and multi-generational families. With a focus on strategic partnership and wealth management, Keebeck aims to empower its clients to achieve their financial aspirations. With a focus on delivering customizable strategies to meet complex financial needs, Keebeck offers institutional-quality research, due diligence, consulting, and investment solutions. By arming itself with sophisticated intellectual capital, Keebeck positions itself as an industry disruptor that is leveraging flexibility and a disciplined process to provide access with an edge, balancing fiduciary duty with strategic innovation for optimal client outcomes.

About Keebeck Real Estate

Keebeck Real Estate is the private real estate investment initiative of Keebeck Wealth Management, providing entrepreneurial families and long-term investors with access to differentiated commercial real estate opportunities. Focused on transactions in niche markets often bypassed by traditional CRE platforms, the team, led by seasoned professionals Chris Robertson and Jackson Currier, applies decades of experience and disciplined risk assessment to identify compelling investments with strong return potential. Combining Keebeck's culture with deep real estate expertise, Keebeck Real Estate offers a collaborative, selective approach to portfolio diversification and long-term partnerships.

