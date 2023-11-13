Bruce Traan Appointed Global Head of Indices at dxFeed, Bolstering Company's Leadership in Index Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and the crypto/DeFi space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Traan as its new Global Head of Indices. With over two decades of experience in the financial industry and a proven track record of success in index management , Bruce Traan's appointment strengthens dxFeed's commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive index solutions to the global financial market.

dxFeed's recent achievements include the successful launch of an innovative "Faces of the Crypto Market" Index Family and the integration into Refinitiv , showcasing its unwavering dedication in creating new investment tools and expanding access in index services.

Bruce Traan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to dxFeed, having held various senior roles in the financial industry throughout his career. Prior to joining dxFeed in September 2023, he founded Benchmarket, where he established the first peer-to-peer exchange for index licensing. As the driving force behind Benchmarket, Bruce was responsible for business development, sales, operations, and strategic initiatives, fostering innovation in the industry.

Before founding Benchmarket, Bruce Traan served as the Chief Index Officer for Coin Metrics, a pioneering crypto data and analytics startup. His contributions in this role were instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of crypto indices in the financial markets.

Bruce's impressive career also includes senior leadership positions at Cboe Global Markets, where he served as the Global Head of Cboe Global Indices. In this capacity, he oversaw the geographic expansion of benchmark products and services, further solidifying his reputation as an industry leader.

Commenting on his new role, Bruce Traan said, "I am thrilled to join dxFeed and contribute to its ongoing success in the index management sector. dxFeed's dedication to innovation and its strong track record of providing quality services align with my own vision for the industry. I look forward to leading the index efforts and further elevating dxFeed's position in the global financial market."

"We are excited to welcome Bruce Traan to dxFeed," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. "His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the index industry will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and strengthen our global presence. With Bruce leading our index initiatives, we are well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional index solutions to our clients."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023, it's the Best Infrastructure Provider . dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

