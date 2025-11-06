dxFeed Grenadier is a Finalist at the 2025 Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, is proud to announce that its AI-powered anomaly detection solution, dxFeed Grenadier, has been chosen as a finalist at the 2025 Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards in New York City. The winners will be revealed live during the ceremony on Monday, November 10, 2025.

A new generation of AI-driven data analysis and trading intelligence tool-dxFeed Grenadier-is a finalist at the Benzinga Awards 2025

dxFeed Grenadier represents a new generation of AI-driven data analysis and trading intelligence tools. Built on dxFeed's robust infrastructure—including its Historical Data Lake, dxLink transport, and PyTorch-based model environment—Grenadier applies unsupervised deep learning to Level 2 order book data to detect hidden market anomalies, regime shifts, and liquidity disruptions in real time.

By generating both an Anomaly Score and an anomaly-free reconstructed order book, Grenadier provides traders, quants, and institutions with the ability to stress-test strategies, backtest models, and monitor risks with clean, high-fidelity data. Its powerful statistical foundations show that Grenadier's anomaly metrics are linearly linked to forward-looking price returns and realized volatility—allowing users to identify potential market shifts before they unfold.

A standout feature of Grenadier is its multi-instrument alert monitoring, enabling professionals to oversee entire portfolios and market segments simultaneously. Combined with its seamless APIs, widgets, and analytics dashboards, Grenadier turns complex microstructural data into clarity, foresight, and competitive advantage.

"At dxFeed, our mission has always been to transform raw data into insight that drives smarter decisions for our clients," said Anton Antonov, Head of AI and Quant Research at dxFeed. "Grenadier brings that mission to life—it's the result of our team's relentless pursuit of precision, innovation, and trust in the power of modern machine learning."

With Grenadier, dxFeed once again demonstrates its leadership in advancing AI-powered trading technologies that redefine what's possible in financial data analysis.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance, and best support.

Follow us on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kate Zapekina

+1 201 685 9280

[email protected]

https://dxfeed.com/dxfeed-grenadier-is-a-finalist-2025-benzinga-awards/

SOURCE dxFeed