Bruichladdich Distillery Unveils 15th Octomore Series

Self-proclaimed as the 'Impossible Equation,' the Octomore series has pushed the boundaries of whisky making since 2008. With the new release of Octomore 15, the experimental trio of bottlings have each matured for five years in different barrels and casks, offering a variety of different taste profiles to whisky drinkers alike.

"Octomore is an experiment," says Head Distiller, Adam Hannett, "it is purposely designed to spark intrigue and prove the unimaginable. Based on liquid profile alone this should be a one dimensional, overly-peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky with no depth – but we've created the opposite."

"This is a whisky which is layered and complex, there's nothing else like it. Creating a brand new Octomore series each year is a welcomed challenge. It is a moment to pause, reflect, question, and push our boundaries of whisky making. Who knows what will come next."

Octomore 15.1

Lifting the curtain on the latest series is Octomore 15.1 considered the 'backbone' of the experiment, 15.1 demonstrates the intricate balance of intense smoke, cask type and spirit which underpins the rest of the Octomore range. In line with the B Corp distillery's sustainable credentials, the spirit has matured in a combination of first fill bourbon barrels and reused and re-charred ex bourbon casks - mindfully breathing new life into these casks and extracting as much character from the wood as possible.

Distilled from 100% Scottish barley, bottled at 59.1% ABV, and malted to 108.2 PPM, Octomore 15.1 is a raw and uncompromising single malt. Caramel, vanilla custard, and sweet malt are immediate on the nose, followed by a medley of mango, banana, and apricot jam on the palate – all wrapped in a blanket of earthy peat smoke.

Octomore 15.2

Octomore 15.2 invites an intriguing comparison to its 15.1 counterpart, laying bare the profound effect cask type has on the final liquid. Distilled from the same batch of Scottish grown barley and malted to 108.2 PPM, the 15.2 is matured in a specific combination of second fill wine and second fill bourbon casks, before being finished in first fill Cognac casks. This unique trifecta of quality oak adds layers of complexity.

Bottled at 57.9% ABV, citrus fruits balance Octomore's signature peat smoke on the nose, with smooth vanilla custard and caramel coating the palate. A crack of black pepper juxtaposes the viscous sweetness, while a subtle maritime quality lingers.

Octomore 15.3

The 15th series signifies another landmark moment in Octomore history, with the 15.3 coming in at a stratospheric 307.2 PPM. Distilled using locally grown barley and bottled at cask strength the latest release is second to the renowned Octomore 8.3 in terms of extreme phenol content – with the 8.3 believed to be the most heavily-peated spirit in the world to date at 309 PPM.

"Our Islay barley works exceptionally well with high phenol levels, and Octomore 15.3 balances intense peat smoke with our cereal forward, malt-sugar spirit," continues Hannett. "Contrary to popular belief, we're not looking to intentionally create the most super-heavily peated single malt whisky in the world, but rather create an extraordinary dram which demonstrates the perfect alchemy of peat, maturation, barley varietal and cask type. And that's Octomore 15.3 for me."

Octomore 15.3 completes the experimental trio, with the heavy-weight PPM bringing a strong force of flavor. As well as formidable peat levels, the 15.3 has been distilled from variable harvests from a single farm on Islay, showcasing incomparable flavor, provenance, and traceability. Grown and harvested on the eponymous Octomore Farm, less than two miles from the distillery, Octomore 15.3 has matured in a combination of first fill bourbon casks and first fill Oloroso hogsheads from Ferando de Castilla, Jerez, Spain.

Bottled at 61.3%, Octomore 15.3 is high strength but exceptionally soft in texture. Smoked cinder toffee and rich malted barley sugar are notable on the nose, with the spirit's smooth character punctuated with dried fruit and sweet orange zest. Octomore's inimitable peat smoke settles on the finish, with coconut adding a delicate freshness.

Each Octomore single malt Scotch whisky has been conceived, distilled, matured, and bottled only on Islay. The spirit is un-chill filtered and contains no added color.

The complete Octomore 15 series, including 15.1, 15.2 and 15.3, is available to purchase online at bruichladdich.com and in specialist whisky retailers.

For more information visit bruichladdich.com.

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay and is home to three unique single malts brands:

Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky (40PPM) and

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series (80+PPM)

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994.

The distillery was reopened in 2001 and continued to keep as much of its operations on Islay as possible - a legacy which continues today. They installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up over 50% of annual production) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island.

In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world, and indeed the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe, to receive B Corp certification. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, scoring 100.7 points (increasing its inaugural Impact Score by 21%). The next recertification will take place in three years (2026).

