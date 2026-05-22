BRUNSWICK MAIN STREET RECEIVES DESIGNATION AS A 2026 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITED PROGRAM

This highest national designation recognizes Brunswick Main Street's exceptional commitment to community-based revitalization and positive local impact

BRUNSWICK, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunswick Main Street has been designated as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the roster of designated programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization using the Main Street Approach™.

"We are proud to recognize Brunswick Main Street as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for your unwavering commitment to grassroots transformation and the extraordinary abilities of your staff, board of directors, and volunteers to respond to the needs of their community," said Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America. "Brunswick Main Street demonstrates a dedication to investing in the people and places that make your downtown district special and contribute to the collective power of the Main Street movement to build vibrant spaces and durable economies."

Brunswick Main Street is one of 838 nationally recognized Accredited Main Street America organizations, and is a part of a network of over 1,600 communities leading positive commercial district transformation efforts throughout the United States.

Main Street America recognizes two tiers of national designation — Accredited and Affiliate.

These designations are a badge of excellence and a powerful tool, signaling to community members, civic leaders, decision makers, funders, and others that the Main Street program holds an established position within a nationwide movement with a 45-year proven track record of generating transformative economic returns, fostering welcoming and inviting communities, and creating lasting positive impact.

Brunswick Main Street's performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization's personnel and board of directors, and Maryland Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

These standards provide the Main Street America network with a strong framework for reviewing progress, recognizing strengths, understanding trends, and identifying strategies to move Main Street programs forward.

To qualify for Accredited status—Main Street America's top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2025, Main Street America programs generated $9.4 billion in local reinvestment, welcomed 6,936 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 36,549 net new jobs, rehabilitated 10,623 historic buildings, and leveraged 1.8 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent on operations, $23.13 was reinvested in its downtown district.

Downtown Brunswick continued to see meaningful reinvestment over the past year, highlighted by major rehabilitation work on key historic anchors throughout the district. Public space improvements, including enhancements to the historic train station interior and progress on the new B&O Railroad Park, further strengthened the area's appeal. An estimated $1.9 million in public investment helped leverage more than $3.1 million in private reinvestment, signaling strong confidence in the local economy. Together, these efforts underscore growing momentum, renewed community pride, and the ongoing revitalization of Brunswick's historic core.

"Earning our 2026 Accredited designation is a powerful affirmation of the momentum we've built in downtown Brunswick," said Carmen Hilton, Program Manager. "In 2025, we saw meaningful progress, from major investments in historic buildings like the Berlin House and Kaplon Building to the opening of the new B&O Railroad Park and growing business activity throughout downtown. Our accreditation, along with my completion of the Main Street America Revitalization Professional credential, strengthens our ability to advocate for Brunswick and guide revitalization with proven, data-driven strategies. Most importantly, this recognition reflects a community that believes deeply in its future and continues to work together to preserve, invest, and grow."

ABOUT BRUNSWICK MAIN STREET

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

ABOUT THE CITY OF BRUNSWICK

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at brunswickmd.gov.

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Today, the network includes more than 1,600 communities across the country working to build stronger places through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, the Main Street movement has resulted in $124.67 billion reinvested locally, 188,583 net new businesses, 852,443 net gain in jobs, 356,424 buildings rehabbed, and 41 million volunteer hours. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street