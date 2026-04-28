Love & Lily BRIDAL Opens Its Doors in Downtown Brunswick

New boutique brings unique off‑the‑rack bridal designs, alterations, and

special‑occasion services to Potomac Street

BRUNSWICK, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunswick Main Street is delighted to welcome Love & Lily BRIDAL to downtown Brunswick. Now open at 13A W Potomac Street, the boutique introduces a fresh, creative energy to the community with its off‑the‑rack bridal gowns, semi‑custom design options, and full suite of alterations and gown‑care services.

Love & Lily Bridal Boutique

Love & Lily BRIDAL offers something rare in today's bridal market: exclusive designs created in collaboration with ateliers and artists from around the world. Brides can purchase gowns off the rack or order them in specific styles and sizes, making the experience flexible, personal, and accessible. Select gift items are also available in-store.

The boutique is the culmination of a lifelong passion for owner and designer Cathy Cleveland. "I began sewing at a young age and was eager to hone my skills," she shares. "I was able to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City. I started designing from scratch under my own name and later began exploring ready‑to‑wear clothing concepts. That's how Love & Lily BRIDAL was born."

Originally developed in New York City, the concept gained momentum after the pandemic, when off‑the‑rack gowns became increasingly sought after. Today, Love & Lily BRIDAL offers high‑quality, attainable designs produced in small factory settings, allowing Cathy to blend craftsmanship, creativity, and fair pricing.

Cathy's decision to open in Brunswick was inspired by fond memories and a long‑standing connection to the town. "I've been visiting Brunswick for years with my mom and the friend who has sewn with me for more than a decade," she says. "We love the vibe and simplicity of the town."

Originally from the Philippines, Cathy brings a multicultural background and deep appreciation for community, creativity, and service. She holds degrees in Business and Fashion Design, has worked with renowned stylists and fashion houses, and is multilingual. Outside the studio, she enjoys cooking, singing, playing piano, traveling, and volunteering with seniors, children, and local communities.

Her favorite part of the work?

"I love designing," she says. "I get to turn my passion into something attainable and meaningful for others."

Love & Lily BRIDAL operates by appointment with the following hours:

Monday & Wednesday: 12–5

Thursday: 2–6

Saturday & Sunday: 12–5

Closed Tuesday & Friday

To learn more or book an appointment, contact the boutique at [email protected] or 703‑717‑1808. Follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at www.brunswickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop, and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street