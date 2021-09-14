BRUNT Raises $8.4 Million Series A to Reinvent The Workwear Category

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear, a modern work boot and apparel brand designed for today's construction workers and tradespeople, closed an $8.4 million Series A round to accelerate its growth and meet demand as the company disrupts a $12 billion-dollar category in the US. Launched in September 2020 during a global pandemic, BRUNT is on a mission to serve the incredibly important, yet often overlooked population of more than 17 million workers across the construction, installation, maintenance, and repair industries in the United States alone.* BRUNT plans to use its latest investment to increase production to meet demand, grow its leadership team, and expand into new categories and classifications. The company expects to see 150% growth in 2022.

Initially starting with value-driven, high-quality work boots and expanding into clothing and accessories, BRUNT quickly sold out of every product it has introduced, amassing a passionate and loyal fanbase across the country. In the past year, BRUNT has grown 63% month-over-month, garnered more than 2,000 five-star reviews, and achieved a 44% repeat purchase rate from its original customer cohort.

The new round of financing was led by TF Cornerstone, the 50-year-old real estate development firm, with participation from Andrew Rosen and Ben Fischman, pioneers in the fashion and e-commerce industries, respectively.

"At TF Cornerstone, we collaborate with thousands of construction workers and tradespeople who work tirelessly to bring our projects to life. Their hard work makes it possible for people to live in their homes and work in their offices. This work can be very tough on the body, elevating the importance of having high quality footwear and apparel for their well-being. BRUNT understands the needs of these customers and has already built a powerful brand and community around its effort," said Marc Klein, Director of Diversified Investments at TF Cornerstone. "BRUNT's momentum, thus far, is astounding and we are thrilled to invest in the company's continued efforts to serve this important group of customers."

In addition to BRUNT's other early investors, TF Cornerstone, Rosen, and Fischman also contributed to the brand's seed round, sharing the founder's vision to transform a category that still relies on antiquated methods of developing, marketing, and selling products. BRUNT, on the other hand, prioritizes high-touch service, exceptional quality, and value pricing with a modern, yet functional design that resonates with their customers.

"The response to BRUNT has been extraordinary. Over 90% of BRUNT's customers wear our product to do their jobs every day, and our first delivery of 5,000 pairs of boots sold out almost immediately," said Eric Girouard, Founder and CEO. "Growing up in a blue-collar household, I regularly consulted my childhood friends who work in construction and the trades as we set out to build the company. It was important to me that our core customer be closely connected to the process; we didn't build this alone. BRUNT makes products they need and use daily to do their jobs and earn a living, and we don't take that responsibility lightly."

Prior to launching BRUNT, Girouard spent more than a decade working in the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer space at startups including Rue La La, M.Gemi, and Trade Coffee.

