BRW Achieves Seamless Distribution and Fulfillment with Made4net Synapse 3PL WMS

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced that 3PL leader, BRW, has successfully implemented Made4net's Synapse 3PL WMS. The transition to a new WMS has significantly enhanced BRW's operational capabilities, allowing the company to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

With five distribution centers and over one million square feet of warehouse space, BRW supports businesses by managing every aspect of the supply chain, from distribution and transportation to freight and fulfillment. From port to porch, the company ensures fast delivery of products and is trusted by partners in technology, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, industrial markets, and consumer sectors. Before implementing Synapse 3PLExpert, BRW recognized the need for operational upgrades to maintain its leadership in the logistics industry. The challenges were twofold: migrating from a paper-based system to a Radio Frequency (RF) system to boost efficiency and overcoming the limitations of an outdated warehouse management system that hindered scalability and operational effectiveness.

After an extensive evaluation process, BRW chose Synapse 3PL warehouse management system for its advanced capabilities and alignment with the company's goals for operational efficiency and scalability. The move to this new system was a collaborative effort, involving teams across the organization to ensure that current and future needs were met. Since the implementation of Synapse 3PLExpert, notable improvements include:

Inventory / Cycle Count: Accurate tracking and management of inventory levels

Dock to Stock Time: Reduced time in processing goods from arrival to storage

On-Time Delivery: Ensured timely delivery of products

Order Cycle Time: Decreased time from order placement to fulfillment

Warehouse Capacity Utilization: Optimized use of warehouse space

Pick Accuracy: High precision in order picking to minimize errors

Employee Productivity: Improved worker efficiency and productivity

"BRW was founded on three core principles: Honesty, Integrity, and Service," said Derrick Vanover, Director of IT, BRW. "Implementing Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert helps us maintain our commitment to integrity by providing transparent and reliable operations, and supports our mission of honest and dedicated service in every aspect of our business."

About BRW

BRW, headquartered in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, is a leading provider of logistics, transportation, brokerage, and warehousing services nationwide. The company integrates the expertise of B.R. Williams Trucking, LLC., B.R. Williams LTL Logistics, LLC., Haney and White Logistics, and Running Ox Logistics, leveraging their combined strengths in freight brokerage, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive logistics management. With operations spanning Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and five warehouses totaling over one million square feet. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software. Visit Made4net.com.

