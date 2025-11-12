Made4net Launches Interactive Guide to Help 3PLs Select the Right WMS

New resource guides 3PL operators from business case to system selection

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems ( WMS ) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, today announced the release of its 3PL WMS Selection Guide, an interactive resource designed to guide third-party logistics operators through every stage of the WMS selection process—from building the business case to choosing the ideal partner.

The roadmap includes seven essential resources and tools:

3PL Trends to Watch in 2026

3PL Software Pricing Guide

WMS ROI Calculator

RFP Template for 3PL WMS Selection

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS

Expert Tips for Getting the WMS Selection Right

3PL Success Stories

After decades serving the 3PL industry, Made4net has identified what separates good operators from great ones. Today's 3PLs manage multiple clients simultaneously, operate across diverse industries, and deliver varying service levels with precision. That performance requires a WMS that scales effortlessly, adapts to complexity, and supports operational excellence.

"The 3PLs winning today aren't just operationally excellent—they're technologically sophisticated," said Chipper Farley, President of 3PL Solutions at Made4net. "This roadmap helps level the playing field by giving every operator access to the same WMS selection framework the industry leaders use."

The stakes have never been higher. New research shows that while 90% of shippers consider technology critical when selecting a 3PL partner, only 57% are satisfied with the technology they receive. Modern WMS platforms have evolved far beyond inventory management—they now serve as the foundation for AI-driven decision-making, warehouse automation, and advanced analytics that create competitive advantage.

Yet the path forward isn't always clear. A simple vendor search can surface 80+ WMS providers, each promising transformative results. For 3PL operators juggling day-to-day operations, knowing where to start—and how to evaluate what truly matters—can make the difference between a strategic investment and an expensive mistake.

"Our new 3PL WMS Selection Guide gives operators an insider's view of how top-performing 3PLs make confident WMS decisions," said Farley. "We've partnered with hundreds of 3PLs to solve challenges like inventory accuracy issues, multi-client complexity, and integration headaches. This roadmap distills those hard-won insights into a practical, step-by-step framework that eliminates guesswork."

To access the 3PL WMS Selection Guide and begin your evaluation journey, visit made4net.com/3pl-wms-roadmap.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions . Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

