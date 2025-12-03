Made4net Recognized in the 2025 Midmarket Context: Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Cloud WMS provider receives recognition in both Gartner Magic Quadrant and Midmarket Context reports

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, today announced its inclusion as one of 19 Notable Vendors in the 2025 Midmarket Context: Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems report. Made4net is also one of just five vendors recognized in both the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems and the Midmarket Context—a recognition the company believes reflects its sustained commitment to providing advanced WMS solutions for midsize enterprises (MSEs) worldwide.

In the company's view, inclusion in these two reports underscores the agility and extensibility that differentiate Made4net's WarehouseExpert™ WMS, which was purpose-built for warehouse operators who need fast time-to-value, configurability, and lower total cost of ownership.

A WMS Purpose-Built for Midmarket Agility

According to Made4net, WarehouseExpert helps midsize operations move beyond the limitations of legacy WMS platforms through:

Cloud-based architecture for quick, affordable, seamless deployment

Maximum user configurability to reduce reliance on professional services and adapt to changing distribution needs

Strong implementation tools and prebuilt templates to accelerate time to deploy

Robust integration capabilities connecting easily to existing ERPs and applications

Workflow-driven extensibility without custom coding requirements

"In our opinion, being recognized in the Gartner Midmarket Context report underscores what we hear from customers every day: Made4net delivers unmatched flexibility and speed," said Duff Davidson, CEO, Made4net. "Our platform's no-code tools, guided deployment, and robust integration capabilities empower midsize enterprises to adapt quickly as their operations grow. That adaptability is a core reason why we believe WarehouseExpert has become the preferred WMS for this market."

Clear Insights for Midsize Enterprises Evaluating WMS Options

The 2025 Midmarket Context report discusses the priorities for midsize enterprises selecting a WMS:

Simplicity in use, setup, and maintenance

Rich functionality without unnecessary complexity

Shorter time-to-value and faster ROI

Lower total cost of ownership

"We feel these priorities align directly with our mission," added Davidson. "The midsize market needs power without complexity, configurability without coding, and innovation without excessive cost. We believe our inclusion in both the WMS Magic Quadrant and the Midmarket Context validates our continued commitment to delivering just that."

To download a copy of the latest Gartner research, visit www.made4net.com/gartner-reports.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Midmarket Context: Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Rishabh Narang, Simon Tunstall and Federica Stufano, September 19, 2025

Garnter, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Rishabh Narang, Simon Tunstall and Federica Stufano. 1 May 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain. Visit www.made4net.com.

