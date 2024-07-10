Bryan, Garnier & Co achieves a one-bank solution for markets and banking professionals with Singletrack

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the leading capital markets workflow and analytics solutions provider, today announced that independent growth investment bank Bryan, Garnier & Co has integrated their investment banking teams onto the Singletrack platform alongside sales and trading, research and corporate access.

Bryan, Garnier & Co is a world-leading full-service investment bank specialising in growth European healthcare and technology focused companies and their investors, bringing together deep industry experience and a global outlook investor network to achieve success for their clients. To foster greater collaboration, eliminate information silos and improve service delivery, Bryan Garnier sought to unite markets and banking users on a single CRM platform, bringing together teams across a range of business functions based in France, Germany, the UK, and Scandinavia and the US. Using the Singletrack platform, teams will now have a single view of all advisory activity allowing them to identify new service opportunities, mitigate risks, and increase information availability all while adhering to compliance requirements.

Falk Müller-Veerse, Partner and Head of DACH Investment Banking at Bryan, Garnier & Co, says: 'At Bryan Garnier, we pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with our clients. Working with Singletrack has enhanced our ability to streamline communication, personalise our services, and anticipate clients' needs. Singletrack has more than delivered on their promises as they provided a custom service for a tailored user experience.'

Gregoire Gillingham, Partner and COO/CFO at Bryan, Garnier & Co, adds: 'Singletrack will be a key part of our development, delivering a robust system which meets our current needs while providing necessary scalability to grow with us into the future. The tool ensures efficient and secure workflows are at the forefront of evolving regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. The Singletrack team conducted a well-planned and well executed integration.'

Singletrack CEO Stuart Berwick comments: 'The whole Singletrack team are proud to be working with Bryan Garnier, and it is exciting to see their expert teams benefitting from a unified platform that supports their advisory business functions across a range of locations – something Singletrack is uniquely positioned to deliver. We continue to champion data-driven advisory as the key to better communication, collaboration and enhanced productivity. We're looking forward to supporting Bryan, Garnier & Co in the future.'

