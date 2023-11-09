BSA: Annual Gingerbread Design Competition Is Now Open!

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all creators, bakers and sweets lovers!  Registration is now open for the Boston Society for Architecture's (BSA) 12th Annual Gingerbread Design Competition and Exhibition! The BSA Gingerbread Design Competition is a fun and festive way to highlight great works of edible architecture while also raising funds for the BSA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Theme

This year's design theme is "Transit: Boston on the Move" and invites participants to come up with their most innovative explorations of Boston's many forms of transit including buses, bikes, trains, ferries, and even our transit infrastructure.

Registration

Registration is FREE and open to the public. Entrants can register as an individual, a family, a firm, a school and even a local business. Those interested in participating can register on the BSA website here. Registration will remain open until November 17 and all entries must be dropped off on December 5.

Exhibition & Awards

All entries will be displayed in the Atlantic Wharf Lobby at 290 Congress Street in Boston from December 7-21 and a reception is planned for the evening of December 14 to celebrate all the work. Prizes will be awarded on December 21 for Best Design (based on a jury of gingerbread experts) as well as a People's Choice Award based on an online vote of the public that also acts as a fundraiser for the BSA Foundation. 

About the Boston Society for Architecture

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social justice. To achieve this, the BSA connects our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA, including making a donation to the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

