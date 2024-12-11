BSD Builders, Inc. Partners with 2G Energy Inc. to Develop Advanced Microgrid Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSD Builders, Inc., a general contractor specializing in healthcare construction, has announced a strategic partnership with 2G Energy Inc., a pioneer in energy systems, including cogeneration. The collaboration will focus on designing and deploying cutting-edge microgrid solutions to enhance energy resilience, sustainability, and efficiency for commercial building clients.

BSD Builders, Inc. and 2G Energy Inc. collaborate on the development, shake table testing, and successful receipt of Special Seismic Certification (California OSHPD/HCAi OSP-0826) for the innovative BSD SSC Microgrid solution.

The partnership was formed in response to the challenges faced by skilled nursing facilities during the California wildfires of 2018 and 2020. Utility companies initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) during dangerous weather conditions, forcing facilities to evacuate patients.

"After several of our skilled nursing clients were impacted by California wildfires, we worked on a solution to provide an alternative source of power so the lives of their vulnerable residents would not be at risk," explained Jeff Blair, CEO of BSD Builders, Inc. "We reached out to several energy infrastructure companies to support this initiative and were surprised that there was little interest. When we connected with the team at 2G Energy, Inc., they were not only amenable but enthusiastic to help find a way to help protect patients' health and safety."

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom passed legislation requiring skilled nursing facilities to maintain at least 96 hours of backup power. The BSD SSC Microgrid solution was developed not only to help skilled nursing facilities meet this new mandate but also to provide any building with a reliable and efficient source of power during outages. It was designed to withstand hurricane wind loads up to 150 mph and has been seismically certified (California OSHPD/HCAi OSP-0826).

"Partnering with BSD Builders allows us to bring microgrid technology to people who need it most," said Darren Jamison, Managing Director of 2G Energy North America. "Microgrids are crucial for both enhancing energy security and reducing carbon footprints, and we are thrilled to collaborate on projects that not only drive innovation but also promote a more sustainable energy future."

The first projects under the partnership are expected to be deployed in California, with plans to expand to additional markets in the coming months. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to sustainability and their shared vision of reshaping the future of energy.

About BSD Builders, Inc. - BSD Builders, Inc. is a leading general contractor specializing in the healthcare industry. Focusing on exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional value to clients, BSD Builders, Inc. continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the construction and energy sectors.

About 2G Energy Inc. - 2G Energy is a globally recognized leader in the development and production of combined heat and power (CHP) systems. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, 2G Energy provides cutting-edge solutions that optimize energy efficiency and environmental performance.

