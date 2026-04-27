BSN SPORTS Announces Acquisitions of Sports Endeavors and Lax.com to Expand Sport-Specific Offerings

Moves unite leading brands in club soccer and lacrosse with BSN SPORTS' national scale and technology

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and a leading marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of team sports apparel, equipment, and gear, has acquired Sports Endeavors and Lax.com.

Founded in 1984 as a soccer catalog business known as Eurosport, Sports Endeavors has grown into a leader in club soccer uniforms, equipment and e-commerce. Its portfolio includes category‑defining brands such as Soccer.com, WorldSoccerShop, 431 Sports, Sports Promotions Group, INARIA, and Soccer Master, all recognized for their expertise in gear, retail, and customer support.

Lax.com, founded in 1999, is one of the premier destinations for lacrosse players, coaches, teams and fans who live and breathe lacrosse, providing uniforms, spirit wear and equipment to programs across the country. They are the largest e-commerce and team dealer business dedicated exclusively to the sport.

"Since launching BSN SPORTS Club Direct late last year, we've stayed hyper-focused on one thing: the customer," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "These new partners bring unmatched knowledge and sport specialization as proven leaders in soccer and lacrosse, together with the scale, reach and technology of BSN SPORTS. We're thrilled to welcome Soccer.com and Lax.com to the family. Together, we aim to simplify the end-to-end experience for coaches and kids across the country and do so alongside the most authentic trade brands and partners in club and team sports. We have a lot to learn from Mike, Brendan, John and their respective teams - and look forward to benefitting from their unique perspectives and experiences."

As part of these acquisitions, BSN SPORTS will welcome more than 800 employees. Mike and Brendan Moylan will continue to lead Sports Endeavors and John Arrix will continue to lead Lax.com, with both businesses continuing to operate under their current brands as part of the BSN SPORTS family.

"We're excited to pair our soccer expertise with BSN SPORTS' ability to serve customers at scale," said Mike Moylan, co-founder and CEO of Sports Endeavors. "We'll keep doing what we've always focused on – making things easier for our customers – while strengthening our service and expanding access to the brands and options teams need at every level."

"Lax.com was created to meet a real need in a growing sport, and this is the next step in that journey," said Lax.com CEO John Arrix. "Lacrosse has come a long way since we began serving athletes in 1999, and joining forces with BSN SPORTS gives us the reach and support to have an even greater impact. It means coaches spend less time managing gear and logistics, and more time focused on developing athletes."

Blumenfeld concluded, "We wake up every day trying to improve the lives of 55 million kids who learn life's lessons though SPORT. It's a true pleasure to welcome Mike, Brendan, John and their respective teams to the company, and in doing so, elevate our capacity to serve as the premier destination for youth sports products, programs and experiences in the United States."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor for the acquisition of Sports Endeavors. Barnes & Thornburg LLP advised on the Lax.com acquisition. Financial terms for both private transactions were not disclosed.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading provider of team sports uniforms, apparel, and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS serves more than 150,000 institutional and team sports customers, including collegiate, scholastic, club, and recreational programs across the United States. With a nationwide network of sales professionals and a multi-channel approach that includes e-commerce and direct sales, BSN SPORTS offers a broad selection of products and customized solutions designed to support athletes, coaches, and teams.

Learn more at www.BSNSPORTS.com.

Media Contact: Brian Bianco, [email protected]

SOURCE BSN SPORTS