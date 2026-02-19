BSN SPORTS Appoints Avery Jessup as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned commercial executive to strengthen execution across sales, digital, and merchandising

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a leading provider of sporting goods, team apparel, and equipment for schools, clubs and organizations nationwide and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced the appointment of Avery Jessup as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, he will lead BSN SPORTS' commercial strategy, with responsibility for Sales Operations, Digital and E-commerce, Marketing, Pricing, Licensing, and Customer Experience. He will also work closely with leaders across the organization to unify go-to-market strategies, strengthen execution across channels and deliver a more integrated and customer-focused commercial approach.

"Avery's experience as a proven commercial leader with deep experience across digital, retail, and wholesale environments makes him an ideal fit for the work we're doing to grow our offerings and meet the dynamic needs of our customers," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "He brought strong commercial discipline, a proven record of anticipating needs and delivering for customers as well as a collaborative leadership style to his previous roles that will translate well across our team, helping us continue to deliver results and drive sustainable growth."

Jessup brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across global consumer and B2B organizations. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Commercial Officer at Fanatics Collectibles, where he led the commercial strategy across digital and physical channels and held enterprise-wide accountability for multi-billion-dollar revenue performance. During his tenure, he helped deliver record revenue growth, strengthened partner economics, and advanced both data-driven pricing and go-to-market capabilities.

Prior to Fanatics Collectibles, Jessup spent almost a decade at Nike, holding senior leadership roles across the Jordan Brand, including Head of Marketplace, North America, and General Manager of the Men's business. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles at Domino's Pizza, focusing on growth, operations, and business development across the Asia-Pacific region.

"BSN SPORTS has built a strong foundation of success, and this next chapter is all about how we take that base and sharpen our commercial execution in a way that better serves schools, coaches, and communities," said Jessup. "I'm excited to partner with Terry and the entire team to learn more about what works, help advance new ideas and identify ways that we can do even more for our current and future customers."

About BSN SPORTS

BSN Sports is a leading distributor and manufacturer of sporting goods apparel and equipment that serves more than 1,000 collegiate partners nationwide. With a focus on game-changing partnerships, one of the widest selections of private and leading brands, and a one-stop-shop model, BSN SPORTS has helped elevate team sports participation for more than 150,000 teams and organizations nationally at all levels of competition since 1972. For more information, visit BSNSPORTS.com.

