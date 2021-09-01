BSN SPORTS Commits To 20,000 Face Mask Giveaway, Further Extending Free Resource Offerings For Schools, Athletic Programs

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of a Face Mask Giveaway to provide 20,000 free face masks to schools nationwide. Featuring BSN SPORTS' adjustable, 2-ply stock mask, the Giveaway will award a total of 20,000 face masks to schools in need. The company will accept elementary, middle, and high school applications through the Giveaway entry form until Friday, Sept. 10 in efforts of supporting coaches, families, and students as they continue the 2021-2022 school year.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President, said, "The coach, student, and athlete experience is top of mind in everything we do at BSN SPORTS – which includes helping athletic programs and administrators maintain a safe, healthy and active campus. The herculean effort asked of coaches, teachers and administrators to adapt through the fluid state of this ongoing pandemic remains persistent, and our team is committed to reducing the time and energy strain placed on these influential role models and mentors to our students. This Giveaway will put masks in the hands of 20,000 individuals, and we are proud of this opportunity to support the incredible work conducted by school systems throughout the country in the face of COVID-19."

Through this Giveaway, the total prize of 20,000 masks will be split between five schools to receive 4,000 masks each. The winners of the Face Mask Giveaway will be announced by Friday, Sept. 17.

BSN SPORTS' commitment to distributing 20,000 free face masks accents the company's investment in their expansive free Coaching Webinar platform, featuring 130+ live and recorded webinars. Notable series events have featured industry-leading speakers, including: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule, Oregon Women's Basketball Coach Kelly Graves, Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Jessica Hardy-Meichtry, renowned NCAA Basketball Coach Tubby Smith, and first-ever female NFL Referee Sarah Thomas.

BSN SPORTS, along with parent company Varsity Brands, have also continued to enhance investments towards free student wellness and mental health offerings through the Believe in You Student Empowerment Program which includes free curriculum and digital student journals crafted by Aaron Hart, Executive Director of BSN SPORTS' Online Physical Education Network (OPEN). Both developments are keystone features of the Varsity Brands Together As One Program, a comprehensive offering that ensures schools have access to the full suite of the company's products and services aimed at driving student engagement, academic performance and overall student happiness.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

