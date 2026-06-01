BSN SPORTS Teams Up with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to Launch New 2026 World's Game Resource Package

The kit combines soccer instruction, life skills, community health, and global connections for schools and youth programs nationwide

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to launch a 2026 World's Game Resource Package. The package is designed to expand access to soccer, wellness, and global learning opportunities for youth across the United States.

The resources were developed to integrate into the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Soccer for Success program and includes PE curricula aimed at building soccer skills, cultural connection, and life skills through play, a recess guide, and resources for classroom teachers.

The resource package is part of the OPEN (Online Physical Education Network) platform available free through BSN SPORTS, which provides physical education resources to the larger physical education community. The comprehensive curriculum serves K–12 schools and community-based youth programs by integrating soccer instruction with life skills, teamwork and social-emotional learning. Educators, coaches and youth providers have access to ready-to-use tools to create engaging and impactful experiences for young athletes.

"Soccer has a unique ability to bring people together, and this collaboration equips coaches and educators with tools to support youth both on and off the field," said Aaron Hart, Vice President, Curriculum & Program Engagement at BSN SPORTS. "We're looking forward to seeing how our partnership creates new pathways for youth development while ensuring we continue to strengthen communities through educational access nationwide."

The package also includes a World's Game resource library, community day field guide, World's Game passport and other activities for after school providers. This supports the Foundation's work to expand access to high-quality programs in under-resourced communities. To support families, the U.S. Soccer Foundation also created a World's Game family kit with printable activities to help families connect, play, and learn through soccer.

"Soccer brings people together across cultures and communities," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "We're thrilled to provide resources to after school providers, educators, and families that use our game to build confidence, teamwork, and cultural connection during this exciting time for the sport in our country."

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has leveraged the power of soccer to drive social impact, providing programs and safe spaces that support youth development and expand access to the sport in under-resourced communities. Through this partnership with BSN SPORTS and OPEN, the Foundation is further extending its reach with new resources designed to make the game more accessible nationwide.

The resource package is now available through the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Soccer for Success program. Educators can download sample curriculum and the resource package here and request a group or individual training. After-school providers can download resources here. The U.S. Soccer Foundation also created a World's Game family resource kit that can be found here.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading provider of team sports uniforms, apparel, and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS serves more than 150,000 institutional and team sports customers, including collegiate, scholastic, club, and recreational programs across the United States. With a nationwide network of sales professionals and a multi-channel approach that includes e-commerce and direct sales, BSN SPORTS offers a broad selection of products and customized solutions designed to support athletes, coaches, and teams.

Learn more at www.BSNSPORTS.com.

Media Contact: Brian Bianco, [email protected]

SOURCE BSN SPORTS