BSTABO Unveils Rockman: A Powerful, Emission-Free ATV for Off-Road Enthusiasts

BSTABO

09 Jan, 2024, 03:45 ET

WUXI, China, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSTABO, a tech company focused on the innovation of battery-powered off-road vehicles, has announced its first electric all-terrain vehicle (E-ATV), Rockman, built in partnership with Zongshen Group. The full-electric quad bike, engineered with market-leading expertise in electric vehicles, is packed with a powerful motor and long-range battery, coupled with an ergonomic and rugged body to offer unparalleled performance and functionality for off-roading.

The Rockman is available in single-motor and dual-motor models, both capable of reaching a top speed of 80km/h. Boosting its off-road prowess is a suite of features including an off-road chassis, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a state-of-the-art electronic control system, and front and rear differential lockers complemented by an electronic power steering system.

Built to equal the performance of fossil fuels ATVs, the off-road beasts boast spacious dimensions of 88.6*48.8*54.3 inches (225*124*138cm) that accommodate a two-seater and removable backrest. Under the hood is a 134Ah high-capacity lithium battery that can raise the battery level from 20% to 80% in just a single hour of charging..  The storage box fitted in the rear comes with electrical ports that can be used to power up personal and emergency appliances.

The Rockman is equipped with front and rear luggage racks that offer a maximum payload of 180kg, as well as an array of accessories – including a fishing rod holder, toolbox, and luggage straps – that add to its versatility for worry-free outdoor adventures. Users can unlock the full potential of the Rockman with windshield customization and the support of tool attachments that can easily convert the eco-friendly ATV into a snow sweeper, lawn mower, and hunting rig.

"The launch of the Rockman, which is set to enter the global market in 2024, hits a new milestone for BSTABO. We believe the business alliance between BSTABO and Zongshen will synergize our expertise in product development, quality control, and marketing, ushering a new growth chapter for both as we seek to expand our global footprint", said Tony , General Manager of BSTABO.

BSTABO is a global electric all-terrain vehicle company that is dedicated to creating a joyful, passionate, and nature-centric lifestyle for users worldwide by providing high-quality, high-performance vehicles and delivering the ultimate user experience.

