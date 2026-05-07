bswift Brings Agentic AI to Enterprise Implementation, Extending Its Trusted Quality and Expert Delivery

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leading provider of benefits administration technology and services, today announced agentic AI capabilities that redesign enterprise benefits workflows — strengthening the quality control and expert oversight bswift is known for while making the client experience faster and easier than ever.

bswift brings agentic AI to benefits implementations, elevating quality and precision while accelerating delivery. Post this bswift brings agentic AI to enterprise implementations to improve quality, precision, and delivery efficiency

Rather than layering AI onto existing processes, bswift's purpose-built agents move work away from manual configuration and toward higher-value review and client partnership. Coordinated agents operate in controlled environments, while human experts retain all final decision-making.

Early results are setting new internal benchmarks in efficiency, consistency, and client experience. For example, in past practice, building benefits classes required hours of manual configuration and multiple rounds of client review. Now, agents ingest plan documents, generate and validate the classes, and present them for a single, focused client review. Timelines have decreased by as much as 40%, with some clients implementing in 90 days. Along with the flexibility to meet ambitious timelines, clients benefit from greater precision and control — supporting a confident transition from day one.

Targeted, Deliberate Innovation in High-Friction Workflows

bswift's agentic innovation builds on its flexible, AI-native foundation, allowing teams to rapidly design and deploy solutions tailored to complex benefits workflows. Areas of investment include:

Requirements preparation and pre-build documentation

Benefits configuration and plan setup

Configuration auditing and quality assurance

Data conversion and migration

Downstream requirements for EDI, payroll, and fulfillment

Employee engagement and enrollment recommendations

By orchestrating work across systems and review stages, bswift is applying these innovations to solve real operational challenges with greater accuracy and efficiency. Agents apply rules consistently and surface exceptions for bswift experts to review, validate, and resolve — enabling teams to focus on critical decision-making that strengthens both quality and compliance.

"We're picking our spots very deliberately," said Matt Waldrup, EVP, Product, bswift. "We're not automating workflows for the sake of it. The stakes are too high, and the complexity is real. We're focused on applying agentic AI where we can strengthen quality even more, while keeping human expertise at the center."

Enhancing the Client Experience: Focused Delivery, Greater Precision

Redesigned workflows make it easier for clients to get started and stay aligned throughout the process. Clients can send their documents to bswift, including SBCs, new hire guides, plan summaries, and other benefits materials. AI agents then extract key details and build an initial configuration, including an eligibility matrix.

From there, agents flag gaps, conflicts, and open questions they cannot resolve. These items are routed to bswift implementation and platform experts for review and resolution. This gives delivery teams a clear, prioritized set of items to bring back to clients, keeping communication focused and work moving forward efficiently.

"We've built a strong track record at bswift when it comes to implementation," said Justin Burns, SVP, Implementation. "These capabilities extend that foundation — bringing even greater quality, consistency, and clarity to every stage of the process."

Built on Mindful AI: Clear Guardrails with Human Expertise at the Core

bswift's Mindful AI® framework governs how agents are designed, deployed, and monitored, ensuring human judgment and transparent oversight at every step.

Each agent is designed to perform a specific task within a defined workflow, using constrained data sets. Additional guardrails require agents to flag items for review and never attempt to guess.

At the same time, separate agents continuously review outputs and surface anomalies before work moves forward. This adds yet another layer of quality throughout the process.

All the while, human experts remain in complete control. Senior specialists review outputs and resolve exceptions at defined checkpoints, ensuring human judgment always makes the final decision.

"Trust is the foundation of this work," said Becky Whitehead, EVP, Engineering. "We keep bswift experts in the loop, applying human judgment at every critical decision point with clear guardrails and multiple layers of validation built in."

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers AI-guided enrollment and chat support, COBRA and ACA compliance, and data-driven personalized benefits engagement. Discover more at bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC