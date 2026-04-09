bswift Named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for a Culture That Drives Results

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, a leading provider of benefits administration technology and services, has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplace, a national designation powered by anonymous team member feedback and a reflection of the company's strategic commitment to creating a great place to work — and building teams clients can count on when the work is the hardest.

This recognition reflects employee feedback and the culture shaped by their experiences.

"This award belongs to our team members," said Natalie Atwood, Chief People Officer at bswift. "Their feedback validates the culture we've built to support demanding, complex work. When people stay and grow here, clients benefit from engaged, experienced teams who already know their plans, their populations, and what's at stake — especially during annual enrollment."

Because this recognition is based entirely on what team members say and experience day-to-day, bswift views the award as a celebration and validation of a culture built for consistency — how teams collaborate, support one another, and execute reliably together when client expectations are highest.

That consistency shows up in tenure and incredibly low turnover: the average bswifter has been with the company 4.5 years — well above the 2 to 3 year average common across the tech sector, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In practice, this low turnover means continued consistency for clients — people who are familiar with their plans, populations, and pressure points working on their program day in and day out.

Team member feedback places bswift among the nation's top employers

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces awards are determined through confidential engagement surveys administered by Energage, a workplace research firm that has studied organizational culture across tens of thousands of employers nationwide.

There are no executive submissions, judging panels, or ways for leadership to influence the outcome. The results are determined by team member responses scored against national benchmarks — making this recognition something that can only be earned through the responses of actual bswift team members.

To qualify for national recognition, organizations must meet minimum participation requirements designed to ensure the results reflect broad workplace sentiment — not a motivated subset. At bswift, that bar wasn't just met — team members showed up in force to weigh in. Nearly nine out of 10 bswifters participated in the survey, delivering an 88% response rate — well above the eligibility threshold and high enough to reflect sentiment across departments, roles, and tenure, not just the loudest voices.

The timing was significant, too. The survey was conducted during bswift's busiest season — annual enrollment — when teams are working at full speed to help clients deliver successful benefits enrollments. The results point to a culture that holds up when the pressure is real.

Results reflect broad team member engagement at bswift

Survey results show strong performance across key drivers of engagement — an outcome bswift connects directly to its strategic initiative and core value to be a great place to work. bswifters reported high levels of satisfaction with their roles, benefits, and leadership direction, with particularly strong scores in areas such as performance feedback, manager support, and career development.

As part of Energage's research, survey participants were also asked to describe bswift's culture in their own words. The most frequently cited responses included fun, engaging, collaborative, supportive, fast-paced, accountable, respectful, encouraging, and inclusive — a view reinforced by more than 60 team members who chose to return after working elsewhere. That decision — made with the benefit of perspective — shows bswift is a place where people can do meaningful work, see a future for themselves, and choose to stay.

Only 219 organizations nationwide were recognized in bswift's employer-size category for 2026. The list will be published by USA TODAY as part of its national Top Workplaces program.

A culture that drives impact

As bswift continues to invest in innovation, service, and people experience, this recognition reinforces a simple belief: a great place to work delivers better outcomes —and clients feel the difference in the moments that matter most. It's a people-first strategy — and bswifters are the reason it works.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI‑native technology and engagement solutions that unify an employer's entire benefits ecosystem. Their highly configurable SaaS platform integrates benefits administration, personalized decision support, robust analytics, and omni‑channel engagement — giving employees clear guidance and giving HR teams transparency, efficiency, and control. With deep expertise in health and welfare benefits, and advanced integrations across hundreds of partners, bswift simplifies benefits for organizations of all sizes and helps them drive better outcomes for their people. Discover more at www.bswift.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC