bswift Expands AI-Native Guided Enrollment with Embedded Preference Capture to Deepen Evive Personalized Engagement

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift® LLC, a leading provider of benefits administration technology and services, today announced new enhancements that bring Evive™ Profile Builder, bswift's employee preference capture tool, directly into benefits enrollment and first-time login.

Now embedded into the natural enrollment flow, Evive Profile Builder gives employees a simple way to indicate health priorities, interests, and preferences as they choose their benefits.

bswift expands AI-native guided enrollment with embedded preference capture to power more personalized engagement. Post this bswift expands AI-native guided enrollment with embedded preference capture to deliver more personalized benefits engagement year-round.

These enhancements make personalization more continuous across Emma EnrollPro™ and Evive, from enrollment through year-round engagement—while giving employers richer insight into employee needs. Emma EnrollPro™ is bswift's AI-native guided benefits enrollment experience, helping employees navigate plan options, understand trade-offs, and choose benefits with greater confidence. Evive is bswift's automated personalized engagement solution. Evive delivers year-round data-driven nudges that drive cost-conscious decisions and healthier outcomes.

Inputs from Evive Profile Builder enrich the broader set of signals Evive already uses to personalize engagement. Along with employee-selected preferences, Evive draws on millions of data points, including claims and spending behavior, enrollment and eligibility data, and aggregate patterns across employee interactions over time. Together, these signals help Evive personalize engagement with greater precision, making each interaction more timely, relevant, and better aligned to employee needs.

"We believe employees should have a greater sense of ownership in their benefits experience," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "When they can quickly express what matters to them during enrollment, it builds confidence from the start. At the same time, employers gain more insight into the priorities of their population."

Advancing a Unified, AI-Native Benefits Journey

These experience enhancements build on two key strategic investments for bswift. First, since acquiring Evive and embedding its engagement capabilities into the core platform, bswift has continued to synchronize personalization across the employee lifecycle—from new-hire enrollment through year-round, multi-year engagement. The result is a more connected experience designed to increase utilization, support better-fit elections, and drive measurable cost savings.

This enhancement also reflects bswift's continued investment in AI-native innovation powered by Emma Intelligence. Emma Intelligence uses plan rules, eligibility, claims signals, and employee inputs to drive smarter guidance and engagement. The result is more personalized support from enrollment through year-round moments that matter.

A Broader Signal Set Powers More Personalized Engagement

Profile Builder adds another layer to the broader set of data and signals bswift uses to shape the benefits experience. Millions of data points work together to make engagement more relevant and more actionable. That can mean triggering reminders for mammograms and colonoscopies or connecting employees to behavioral health resources at the right moment.

These signals also give employers aggregated visibility into employee needs and interests. Among employees who completed Evive Profile Builder since 2024, clear patterns emerged in stated priorities. Fitness leads among stated interests (71% of users), followed by retirement (61%) and nutrition (53%). On the condition side, mental health is the most common (45%), ahead of high blood pressure (26%) and asthma (19%)—highlighting sustained demand for targeted behavioral health and chronic condition support.

Importantly, even the most common interests represent distinct segments, with roughly one-third of employees prioritizing other needs. Further segmenting the data by age, gender, claims history, and other factors reveals even more variation in employee priorities. In this respect, aggregated insights can help shape benefits strategy and uncover gaps in support. But effective personalized engagement still requires more targeted outreach.

Finally, bswift uses these insights to continuously refine always-on Evive campaigns and nudges. Today, clients can choose from than 200 campaigns span topics from preventive care and Rx savings to retirement readiness and health spending, helping engagement stay aligned with evolving employee needs.

"These are straightforward changes making an outsized impact," said Matt Waldrup, EVP of Product at bswift. "The best product enhancements are the ones that feel simple to the user but create meaningful downstream value. By making profile setup a natural part of enrollment, we can increase participation without adding friction and deepen the intelligence that powers more relevant engagement over time."

Availability

The enhanced Emma EnrollPro experience with embedded Evive Profile Builder is available now to existing bswift clients.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and a people-first culture, bswift enables organizations to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. The bswift platform offers personalized enrollment, AI-powered support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom benefits communications. Learn more at bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC