bswift Brings Home Gold with Two Hermes Creative Awards

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading provider of benefits administration services and solutions, has again been recognized for exceptional creativity and innovation in employee benefits communication. Its in-house bswift Communication Agency took home two Hermes Creative Awards for outstanding work on client campaigns – both Gold.

"Earning two Gold Hermes Creative Awards is a tremendous honor," said Maria Keller, bswift's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication. "At bswift, we're passionate about elevating the employee experience and driving engagement. These awards showcase the remarkable talent of our communication experts and our dedication to helping clients achieve their goals."

The Gold award-winning entries include a transformative change management and benefits enrollment communications campaign for a global packaging solutions provider, and a comprehensive benefits enrollment campaign for leading pre-owned vehicle retailer, CarMax.

With thousands of submissions from top agencies and companies worldwide, competition for the Hermes Award is fierce. bswift's ability to bring home the gold for two progressive employers underscores its position as an industry leader in creative employee communication strategies, a capability recently expanded with bswift's acquisition of leading internal communication firm, Davis & Company.

"These award-winning campaigns showcased bswift's ability to develop employee communications campaigns that move the needle for clients," said bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg. "It's all part of bswift's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients engage their workforce in deeper, more meaningful ways."

For the global packaging solutions provider, it was important that bswift craft a multi-channel campaign featuring materials tailored to the needs of a variety of audiences during a transition to a new benefits platform. Clear messaging addressed the needs of office and manufacturing plant employees, keeping the entire workforce informed and engaged.

The campaign for CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, leveraged targeted print and digital content to reach all employees across all of its locations including corporate and retail. CarMax's strategy focused on concise messaging to ensure a seamless, well-informed open enrollment for the company's large workforce of more than 30,000 employees.

About bswift

bswift helps companies change the way their employees perceive and engage with their benefits through a proven blend of adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service. Serving millions, bswift offers cloud-based technology and services for intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. For more information, visit www.bswift.com.

About Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards recognize excellence in publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing, and communication programs globally. Judges are industry professionals who evaluate entries against a high standard of creative excellence.

