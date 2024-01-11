bswift Wins Third Consecutive Brandon Hall Group Award for Benefits Administration

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits administration technology leader, bswift LLC, continues its winning streak. The company won the prestigious Gold Award for Best Advance in Benefits Administration in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards™ – the third year in a row bswift has earned this distinction.

Benefits administration technology leader, bswift LLC, won the prestigious Gold Award for Best Advance in Benefits Administration in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards™ – the third year in a row.
"We are thrilled to be honored again by Brandon Hall Group for our innovative approach to benefits administration," said bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg. "This award is a testament to our strategic vision and our mission to be the preeminent provider in the market. By simplifying and humanizing benefits, we empower our clients and their people."

Impacting over 16 million lives across thousands of organizations, bswift's award-winning benefits administration solutions are at the forefront of HR technology innovation. This includes transformative solutions such as the Strategic Partnership Program, bswift Mobile, Same-Day Pharmacy Eligibility, and AI-powered assistant, Emma™, which are central to bswift's offerings.

With the consistent recognition by Brandon Hall Group, bswift continues to be a trailblazer in benefits administration technology and an indispensable ally in enabling people-first benefits success.

The Excellence Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

About bswift
bswift delivers innovative benefits administration solutions and services for employers. Our offerings simplify benefits administration for HR and make it easier for employees to choose and use their benefits to maximize their overall well-being. With the latest technology, a focus on service excellence, and a deep understanding of each customer's benefits strategy and ecosystem, bswift helps employers and employees get the most out of their benefits today and in the future.

Learn more at www.bswift.com.

About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. Learn more.

Media Contact:
Maria Keller
[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC

