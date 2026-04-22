BSX Investor Alert: BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misrepresenting Electrophysiology Procedure Growth: Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) to contact the firm. Those who purchased BSX securities between July 23, 2025, and February 3, 2026, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Boston Scientific shares fell $16.12 per share on February 4, 2026, a decline of 17.6%, after the Company disclosed slower than expected EP market growth and increased competition that contradicted months of escalating optimism. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 4, 2026.

July 23, 2025: Guidance Raised, Growth Celebrated

Boston Scientific reported Q2 2025 results and raised full-year 2025 guidance, projecting 18% to 19% reported revenue growth. During the accompanying earnings call, management described 94% EP sales growth and characterized the quarter as "exceptional top-line performance." The lawsuit contends that management projected "continued high single-digit growth" in EP for the second half of 2025 while allegedly aware that the segment's trajectory was unsustainable.

September 30, 2025: Investor Day Doubles Down

At an Analyst/Investor Day Conference, the Company presented a long-range plan projecting 15% EP market growth and claimed it would "outpace the market." As alleged in the complaint, executives described the EP market as "meaningfully large and rapidly expanding" and projected PFA adoption rising from 50% to 80% by 2028, while asserting the Company was "insulating" itself from competitive threats through an integrated ecosystem.

October 22, 2025: Guidance Raised Again

Boston Scientific reported Q3 2025 results showing 63% EP sales growth and 27% U.S. operational growth. Management raised full-year 2025 reported revenue growth guidance to approximately 20% and elevated adjusted EPS guidance to $3.02 to $3.04. The filing states that executives expressed confidence in "finishing out an outstanding 2025" and targeted 10%-plus average organic revenue growth from 2026 to 2028.

February 4, 2026: The Reversal

Boston Scientific published Q4 and full-year 2025 results that included a significant disappointment in U.S. EP sales. Fiscal 2026 guidance fell well below analyst expectations. The Company attributed the shortfall to slower than expected market growth and increased competition. BSX shares dropped from $91.62 to $75.50 in a single trading session.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

July 23, 2025: Full-year guidance raised to 18%-19% reported revenue growth; EP characterized as growing 94%

September 30, 2025: Long-range plan projected 15% EP market growth; management claimed competitive "insulation"

October 22, 2025: Guidance raised again to approximately 20% reported revenue growth; adjusted EPS forecast elevated

February 4, 2026: U.S. EP disappointment disclosed; 2026 guidance fell well below expectations; stock declined 17.6%

The complaint alleges each guidance raise occurred while management knew the EP segment's growth rate was approaching a tipping point

each guidance raise occurred while management knew the EP segment's growth rate was approaching a tipping point Between July 2025 and February 2026, the gap between public optimism and alleged internal reality widened with each successive disclosure

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about why each successive quarter brought elevated guidance when, as alleged, the underlying competitive and market growth dynamics were deteriorating." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 4, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP