BSX Investor Alert: BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Hid Weakening U.S. Electrophysiology Sales Trends: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 4, 2026. Investors who purchased Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) securities between July 23, 2025, and February 3, 2026, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BSX shares fell $16.12 per share on February 4, 2026, a single-day decline of 17.6%, after the Company disclosed disappointing U.S. electrophysiology results and issued 2026 guidance far below expectations.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased BSX securities during the Class Period may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class, participates in key litigation decisions, and represents the interests of all class members. Courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in the case or share in any recovery

There is no cost or financial obligation to serve as lead plaintiff

The lead plaintiff does not pay attorney fees out of pocket; fees come only from any recovery obtained for the class

Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders are all eligible to apply

You may retain counsel of your choice; you are not required to use the firm that initially filed the action

The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the BSX action is May 4, 2026

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the May 4, 2026, deadline passes, the Court will review all motions and appoint the lead plaintiff it deems most adequate. The selected lead plaintiff and their chosen counsel then guide the litigation through discovery, class certification, and potential settlement or trial.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members. Absent class members are not responsible for litigation costs and retain the right to share in any recovery. No action is required to preserve your rights as an absent class member at this time, but investors who wish to have a voice in the direction of the litigation should consider applying before the deadline.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Boston Scientific action, where a single-day loss erased billions in market value, the Court will look for applicants whose losses reflect the magnitude of the alleged harm." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the BSX Class Action

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of BSX common stock between July 23, 2025, and February 3, 2026. The action alleges that the Company and certain officers made materially misleading statements concerning the sustainability of the U.S. electrophysiology segment's growth trajectory, competitive positioning, and contribution to net income projections.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky