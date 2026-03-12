BSX Lawsuit Alleges Claims Executives Misrepresented U.S. Electrophysiology Volumes - BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Investors Face Losses Following Claims Executives Misrepresented U.S. Electrophysiology Volumes: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About U.S. Electrophysiology Procedure Growth

How the EP Business Model Allegedly Obscured Slowing Volumes

A medical device company's electrophysiology revenue depends on two factors: the number of cardiac ablation procedures performed and the company's share of devices used in those procedures. When either factor decelerates, revenue projections built on continued acceleration become unreliable. The lawsuit contends that Boston Scientific's management knew that U.S. EP procedure volume growth was slowing materially and that competitive pressures were intensifying, yet continued to project sustained leadership and market expansion.

Alleged Procedure Volume and Competitive Headwinds by the Numbers

The filing states that management repeatedly characterized the EP market as the "largest" and "fastest growing" in medtech while concealing adverse trends:

The EP segment reported 94% sales growth in Q2 2025 while lapping the initial FARAPULSE U.S. launch, a comparison period that artificially inflated the growth rate

Management projected the EP market would grow at 15% long-term and that PFA penetration would rise from 50% to 80% by 2028

Defendants claimed cath labs were performing 30-plus percent more procedures after FARAPULSE introduction, suggesting unlimited capacity

The Company asserted it would "corner" the complex arrhythmia market with FARAFLEX while competitors were characterized as late entrants with inferior technology

Q3 2025 EP sales growth of 63% was presented as evidence of "continued share gains" rather than a decelerating trend from the prior quarter's 94%

Catheter Lab Capacity and Reimbursement Realities

As set forth in the complaint, management pointed to ambulatory surgery center expansion and new hospital cath labs as growth catalysts. The action claims these representations obscured the reality that reimbursement structures for concomitant procedures had only been established in October 2024, and that the pace of new site openings could not sustain the growth rates management was projecting. The Company's own acknowledgment that concomitant procedures were "still a very new phenomenon" allegedly contradicted its aggressive forward guidance.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the sustainability of procedure volume growth in the U.S. EP market, particularly as competitive entrants gained traction and reimbursement dynamics remained uncertain." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

