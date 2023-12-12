BT and Netskope Partner to Provide Secure Managed Services to the Modern Hybrid Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced a partnership to bring Netskope's market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to BT's global customers. The partnership follows a number of large customer implementations where the two companies have already collaborated to successfully meet the security and access needs of large enterprises.

BT's data shows that hybrid working is now a requirement for 76% of global workers, which is driving a requirement for more agile, secure connectivity. SSE helps deliver an excellent user experience by keeping workers productive while providing increased visibility and control of network, applications, and data.

The partnership will leverage Netskope's SSE leadership and global security private cloud footprint NewEdge, along with BT's global footprint and deep, established relationships with some of the world's largest organizations. BT provides managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. Netskope Intelligent SSE provides granular visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device.

In 2023, Netskope Intelligent SSE was recognized for the second year in a row as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). The report showed Netskope to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for SSE. Netskope already integrates with many of BT's strategic vendors and technology integration partners including Microsoft, AWS, and CrowdStrike, enabling it to easily become a part of customers' technology stack.

Tausif Awan, Global Solution Sales Director at BT commented, "BT's focus is always on providing strong connectivity with the best possible experiences for our customers. Increasingly, for our business customers that means helping them navigate the access needs of a hybrid workforce while ensuring the safety of corporate systems and data. We are always working to ensure we are partnered with the market leading technology innovators to be able to meet our customers' needs, and Netskope will be an important partner for us moving forward."

Tristan Morgan, MD Security at BT added, "Security transformation is high on the priority list for organizations globally, as they look to address the challenges of the fast-evolving modern enterprise. We pride ourselves on partnering with the best technology innovators globally, to ensure our customers stay ahead of the threat landscape, and so we are very pleased to be adding a leader in SSE to our portfolio."

Dave Rogers, SVP Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope commented, "We're excited to strengthen our collaboration with BT, addressing a key concern for global CIOs and CISOs: security transformation. BT clients will benefit from robust security measures to minimize the risk of cyber threats while aiding in meeting compliance standards, and employees will see a boost in productivity via excellent user experiences."

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

*Business was formed on 1 January 2023 from the combination of the former Enterprise and Global units. It commenced reporting as a single unit from 1 April 2023, with pro forma reporting information to be produced ahead of BT Group's Q1 FY24 results.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

