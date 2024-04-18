Netskope Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge for 3rd Year in a Row

Recognized Again as Highest in Execution and Furthest in Completeness of Vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company for the third year in a row as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). The 2024 Magic Quadrant for SSE report shows Netskope to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision. Netskope was also shown to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for SSE report .

More organizations than ever trust Netskope to be their SSE and SASE provider, including more than 3,000 customers, tens of millions of users, and over 30 of the Fortune 100. Among consistent validation of its SSE and SASE leadership, Netskope was recently recognized as a Leader and had the highest score in the Current Offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Platforms, Q1 2024 report , and in 2023 was recognized as a leader in SSE and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) in IDC MarketScape reports .

As part of the Netskope One platform, Netskope Intelligent SSE uses zero trust principles and AI to govern access, protect data, stop threats, and enable secure work-from-anywhere connectivity using Netskope's truly ground-up integrated and converged modules, including Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), ZTNA, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Cloud Firewall, SSPM and Digital Experience Management (DEM). Netskope One is also powered by the Netskope NewEdge network , a worldwide security private cloud designed to deliver the industry's fastest and most secure access to data, applications, and websites without compromising network performance..

Market Demand for SSE

Secure, optimized work from anywhere is already recognized as a necessity and a primary business opportunity for all CIOs and their teams. The growth of SSE continues apace with the overall surge in the business adoption of a SASE architecture. In an October 2023 Forecast Analysis , Gartner stated that, "Over the next five years, the market for secure access service edge will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29%, reaching over $25 billion by 2027."1

Gartner also predicts that "By 2027, the largest SD-WAN and SSE vendors will offer a completely converged single-vendor SASE solution"2, an offering that Netskope already provides and for which it continues to deliver new features and innovations.

"Netskope customers know that best-of-breed security and the fastest performance are simultaneously achievable. They are foundational to how they transform their security and networking investments and address the proliferation of cloud and AI we are seeing in the enterprise," said Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope. "It is a major accomplishment for us to be placed the highest in execution and furthest in vision in Security Service Edge for two consecutive years, and our ability to execute behind our vision has never once wavered. I'm extremely proud of our entire Netskope team, customers, and partners for what we've achieved in SSE, SASE, and zero trust. We're just getting started."

Netskope continues to dominate the SSE and SASE marketplace, innovate in AI and data and threat protection, and build critical ecosystem partnerships throughout enterprise technology. Recent announcements include:

Skope AI: Netskope's suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) innovations deliver modern data protection and cyber threat defense, overcoming the limitations of conventional security technologies and providing protection using AI-speed techniques not found in products from other SASE vendors.

Netskope's suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) innovations deliver modern data protection and cyber threat defense, overcoming the limitations of conventional security technologies and providing protection using AI-speed techniques not found in products from other SASE vendors. Global and Seamless Localized Experience : Netskope became the first industry vendor able to deliver SSE globally with a seamless, localized experience for over 220 countries and territories thanks to a NewEdge footprint that now includes more than 200 Localization Zones.

: Netskope became the first industry vendor able to deliver SSE globally with a seamless, localized experience for over 220 countries and territories thanks to a NewEdge footprint that now includes more than 200 Localization Zones. FedRAMP® High Authorization: Netskope announced that its Netskope GovCloud received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at Impact Level "High" issued with sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Netskope announced that its Netskope GovCloud received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at Impact Level "High" issued with sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. SASE Tailored for the Midmarket : Netskope expanded its single-vendor SASE family to offer an MSP-friendly SASE solution, created specifically for the needs of the midmarket. Netskope now offers the most complete range of single-vendor SASE options that align to the requirements of different business sizes.

: Netskope expanded its single-vendor SASE family to offer an MSP-friendly SASE solution, created specifically for the needs of the midmarket. Netskope now offers the most complete range of single-vendor SASE options that align to the requirements of different business sizes. Expansive Global Industry Partnerships : Throughout the past year, Netskope has expanded collaborations and strategic alliances with major global system integrator, managed services provider, and alliances partners around the world including BT , Deloitte , Orange , Telstra , Wipro , among many others. Netskope also continues to integrate with and help customers secure their deployments with the major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and tens of thousands of SaaS providers.

For more on today's announcement, download your complimentary copy of the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge from Netskope.

What Customers are Saying

With more than 3,000 customers and tens of millions of users, Netskope serves some of the world's largest and most technically demanding organizations. Based on verified reviews posted on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of April 18, 2024, here is some of what customers say about Netskope SSE:

A Managing Director/Head of Infrastructure and Security Architecture in the banking industry states, "The Netskope team has been superb. As part of our SSE journey, we had compared several vendors and we ended up selecting Netskope. It was a unanimous decision across the board."

A CISO in the insurance industry states, "Netskope is an outstanding platform for the process of SSE. Our team has done a lot of research and decided to go with Netskope apart from many other competitors, and I would say it is the best decision. Netskope SSE has the best cloud and web security solution for the process of SSE. Apart from that Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Secure Web Gateway tools are truly exceptional and much required for any digital business like our organization. The UI/UX is very friendly and can be used very easily."

An IT Manager in the education industry states, "I appreciate its ability for real-time threat detection, allowing our institute to promptly recognise and respond to security incidents. It also provides us with detailed visibility to user actions and data transfers, empowering our IT teams with insight to efficiently manage security issues and uphold control over confidential information."

A Leader in the IT services industry states, ""Netskope Intelligent SSE frequently improves network execution by enhancing traffic experience and reducing latency prompting a superior user-friendly environment. Overall, it has been a fantastic journey with this suite. Netskope SSE solutions are a great influence in cloud-centric environments that give versatility, adaptability, and ease of deployment in cloud habitats… Netskope arrangements have a worldwide organization of points of presence, empowering the low dormancy admittance to applications and services regardless of presence at any spot."

