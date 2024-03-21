Netskope Named a Leader in Security Service Edge Solutions by Independent Research Firm

'Netskope should be at the top of this list for enterprise clients looking to secure the remote workforce and provide comprehensive data protection'

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024. In the report, Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 11 of the most significant vendors in the Security Service Edge (SSE) Solutions market based on 25 criteria that address each vendor's current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Robust SSE capabilities critically underpin a modern converged security and networking architecture, which is often called SASE. The Forrester Wave™ report notes that "Netskope should be at the top of this list for enterprise clients looking to secure the remote workforce and provide comprehensive data protection" and that Netskope "has a vivid vision that makes data protection the purpose that its SSE technologies must serve."

In this evaluation, Netskope received the highest score in the Current Offering category, which Forrester outlines as "Key criteria for these solutions include technology securing the remote workforce (SWG and CASB), replacing VPN solutions (ZTNA), delivering from a broad, fast network, and protecting data both on-premises and in the cloud." Netskope received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including the Vision and Innovation criteria of the Strategy category.

Netskope is specifically cited in the report for its Netskope One platform , including strong DLP: "Netskope protects company data with strong data loss prevention (DLP) at the endpoint, across the network, and between clouds. It can identify many specific types of documents like M&A contracts, personal IDs, and intellectual property."

In addition, the report mentions Netskope's NewEdge network and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, stating, "Netskope has shown innovation across its technical stack, including significant investments in an impressive new private global network (NewEdge), artificial intelligence (dozens of models running) and generative AI (genAI) security." The Forrester report also notes, "In general, if you have significant requirements around performance or need these advanced features, you will find that vendors that run their own networks are a better fit."

"The power of our Netskope One platform is that we can offer phenomenal network and end user performance and the best in modern, AI-driven cloud, SaaS, web and private app security, without trade-offs," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope. "We are grateful for the confidence and trust our customers and partners have placed in Netskope. And we are very proud of this recognition from Forrester, which to us further validates the belief that we offer the industry's best solutions for securing your digital transformation - and corresponding security and network transformation - journey."

Netskope continues to be recognized as one of the world's most important cloud security and networking companies , viewed as a trusted business partner for more than 3,000 customers worldwide, including over 30 of the Fortune 100.

