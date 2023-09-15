BT21 Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy Unveiled for Halloween Fun

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

15 Sep, 2023, 16:26 ET

BT21 Inflatable Scene and Individual Character Airdorables™ Launched for the Season

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart shoppers are in for a treat this Halloween as BT21 inflatables from Gemmy have arrived in stores across the country. These cute and colorful inflatables feature the beloved LINE FRIENDS characters, UNIVERSTAR BT21 - a character IP loved globally by the youth and the youthful at heart. The collection includes a festive Halloween scene of all the characters and individual character Airdorables™.

BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene

Continue Reading
Walmart shoppers are in for a treat this Halloween as BT21 inflatables from Gemmy have arrived in stores across the country.
Walmart shoppers are in for a treat this Halloween as BT21 inflatables from Gemmy have arrived in stores across the country.

The main attraction is the BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene, which showcases the adorable characters in a spooky and fun Halloween-themed design. At 8-ft wide and nearly 6-ft tall, this orange, purple and black inflatable is sure to stand out!

It includes a "Spooky Halloween" sentiment and the characters are dressed in their Halloween best: KOYA resembles a spider, RJ mimics a reaper, SHOOKY looks like a bat, MANG's shirt is embellished with a ghost, CHIMMY resembles a mummy, TATA wears a cape and holds a skull balloon, and COOKY wears a skeleton costume.

Individual Character Airdorables™

Individual Airdorables™ of the BT21 characters are also available in-store only at Walmart this season. Each of the Airdorables™ are wearing their festive attire and stand under 21-inches tall for effortless indoor display. Collect them all!

Bring joy to your spooky holiday with the BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene and Airdorables™ from Gemmy, sold in-store or online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT LINE FRIENDS
LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that was created for use as stickers for mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million users worldwide. The company has emerged as a global creative studio offering content based on its IPs including 'BT21' and 'TRUZ'. Since 2015, LINE FRIENDS operated more than 500 stores in 17 markets. LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z through digital communication across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Also from this source

Celebrate the Magic of Harry Potter with Gemmy's 12-ft Hogwarts Castle Airblown® Inflatable at Sam's Club

Toothless from 'How to Train Your Dragon' Soars into Lowe's this Halloween

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.