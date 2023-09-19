BTIS Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence and Unveils Exciting Rebrand

News provided by

The Amynta Group

19 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS), a leading insurance intermediary catering to small businesses, celebrates 25 years of commitment to serving the insurance needs of the small business market. BTIS announced a dynamic rebranding that reflects its strategic evolution and positioning to seamlessly deliver best-in-class end-to-end insurance solutions to the small business market.

Continue Reading
BTIS
BTIS

Founded on the core principles of integrity, reliability and customer-centricity, BTIS has grown exponentially over the last 25 years, solidifying its position as a trusted partner to the insurance industry. The BTIS refreshed brand comes with an enhanced customer experience, featuring a dynamic user-friendly website and streamlined interface designed to provide innovative insurance solutions with unmatched efficiency.

"We are thrilled to celebrate BTIS's 25th anniversary and commemorate the journey we have undertaken with our valued clients. It is with immense pride that we look back on the countless businesses we have protected and the agency partner relationships we have built over the years." said Paul Hohlbein, Co-President of BTIS. "The rebranding brings together the strength and diversity of BTIS' broad reach, superior customer-focused delivery and underwriting strength around the small business market. It comes at a pivotal time for BTIS as we have transformed and grown our business to provide a broad array of insurance solutions to meet the needs of the market. As we step forward, our ambitions and commitment to delivering top-tier insurance solutions and outstanding customer experience remain unwavering."

In addition to the modernized website, BTIS is excited to introduce "Norbie" the gorilla, a new ambassador that pays tribute to the company's founder, Norbert Hohlbein, and symbolizes the dedication of BTIS to customer-focused values since its founding.

About BTIS
BTIS, a subsidiary of Amynta Group, is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude dedicated to building and fostering solid partner relationships through delivering outstanding service and innovative insurance solutions to their customers. For more information about BTIS and its comprehensive insurance offerings, visit mybtisinc.com.

About Amynta
Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Amynta Media Contact:
Brenna Tetley
Phone: (646) 887-9498
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Also from this source

Amynta Appoints John Mattioli to Lead Canadian Surety Operations

Amynta Group Completes the Acquisition of Ambridge Group from Brit, a subsidiary of Fairfax

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.