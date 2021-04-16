BTL Aesthetics Wins Six New Awards For Emsculpt NEO, Emsculpt And Emsella

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Aesthetics, the authority in non-invasive body contouring therapies, is proud to announce multiple award wins from best in class aesthetic publications. Emsculpt Classic, Emsculpt NEO, and Emsella were declared winners in the following awards series:

Dermascope ( February 2021 ): Dermascope Magazine is a leading educational resource and trade journal for skincare professionals. This year 78,000 licensed aestheticians and professionals selected their favorite products, procedures, and physicians and the traditional Emsculpt therapy was named the winner of the 2020 Aestheticians Choice Award for Favorite Body Sculpting Device .



NewBeauty ( April 2021 ): NewBeauty is a leading beauty publication focused on the latest advancements in products, treatments, and cosmetics procedures. NewBeauty named Emsculpt NEO as winner of the Best Muscle Toner + Fat Reducer category and the Emsella as the winner of the Best Intimate Health Treatment in the In -Office Treatments category.



InStyle ( May 2021 ): InStyle Magazine is a world-renowned beauty, fashion, and lifestyle magazine. InStlye named the new Emsculpt NEO the Best Body Sculpting Treatment in their annual Best Beauty Buys awards. These awards are selected in partnership with industry-leading dermatologists .



Shape ( May 2021 ): Shape is a leading American fitness publication. Shape announced Emsculpt NEO as a winner of the 2021 Skin Awards.

"BTL Aesthetics is globally renowned for its continually disruptive technologies. We are proud to see our innovations be recognized as leaders in their respective categories" said John Ferris, Vice President of US Marketing. "We are especially excited to see our latest launch, the Emsculpt NEO, gain this level of momentum so soon after coming to the market. It is through moments such as these and the trust our partners put into our products, that inspire us to continue driving the needle of innovation within this space."

Additionally, providers are able to see and learn more about the winning devices at BTL Aesthetics' storefront locations in New York City (in the NoHo neighborhood) and in Los Angeles (in Beverly Hills).

For more information on BTL Aesthetics and their line of products please visit www.bodybybtl.com .

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics