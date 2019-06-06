BTL Announces Partnership with Drew Barrymore in Support of Groundbreaking EMSCULPT Treatment

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, leaders in non-invasive aesthetics, today announced a partnership with actress and lifestyle mogul, Drew Barrymore, to promote EMSCULPT® – the first and only non-invasive treatment to go beyond the elimination of fat cells to strengthen and define muscles. Barrymore is revealing that she incorporated the innovative technology into her wellness and fitness regimen to give her already healthy lifestyle an extra boost and take her workouts to the next level.

Barrymore is someone who admits that she always needs to put the "work" into her workouts. Her desired results don't just happen naturally, particularly in building up her core strength.

"After having my daughters my body changed and my core strength was turned upside down," Barrymore reveals. "EMSCULPT was ideal for me as it complemented my current routine which consists of a mix of dance cardio and Pilates to target my core muscles specifically. A little over a month post-treatment, I can visibly see the results and can tell a difference in my workouts – I feel that my core is much more engaged, improving my workouts and motivating me to push myself even further," added Barrymore.

Barrymore is the ideal partner for EMSCULPT as she's known for her healthy lifestyle and commitment to wellness, in addition to empowering others to be their most confident selves. FDA-cleared for the strengthening and toning of abdominal muscles (along with the buttocks and most recently arms and legs), EMSCULPT supports a regimented fitness routine. Utilizing patented HIFEM® magnetic field energy, it revolutionized the aesthetics industry with its launch last year. The unique technology induces approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions, which cannot be achieved voluntarily, to help target those hard-to-tone areas.

"We're thrilled to have Drew Barrymore on board as EMSCULPT's first celebrity ambassador," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL, the company manufacturing the product. "Drew Barrymore embodies our mission of boosting patients' strength and confidence. Connecting her voice to our brand will help to further educate consumers and physicians about the benefits of EMSCULPT."

Through her partnership with EMSCULPT, Barrymore will share her treatment experience and results with media and on her social media channels. We encourage you to follow along in her journey online.

For more information on EMSCULPT, or to find a medical professional near you, please visit www.emsculpt.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSELLA®, BTL Vanquish® ME, BTL Exilis® ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone®. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

