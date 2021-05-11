BTL Celebrates The Return Of National Emsculpt Week On May 16th

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Aesthetics , the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, is thrilled to announce the return of National Emsculpt Week. This holiday was added to the official National Day Calendar in 2019 and is scheduled to occur May 16 through May 22, 2021.

During the official week, BTL will engage providers while giving back to 250 first responders and healthcare workers. This commitment was inspired by the desire to use Emsculpt treatments to reinvigorate those who stood and fought on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. BTL will also host a competition amongst Emsculpt providers which encourages them to engage with one another and their local communities. In total, more than $950k+ in prizes and compensated treatments will be provided.

"There is no better way to celebrate National Emsculpt Week than to give back to those who fought long and hard to keep us all healthy and safe during the pandemic," said John Ferris, Vice President of US Marketing. "We're beyond honored to work with our partners in order to help first responders rejuvenate their bodies while allowing them to continue serving our communities in need, through our BTL Cares program."

When launched, in 2018, the Emsculpt therapy was the world's first and only treatment to use HIFEM technology to build muscle and sculpt the body in a 30-minute session. The newly launched Emsculpt NEO, 2020, expanded upon its predecessor's capabilities by simultaneously delivering heat and magnetic energy. The result is more fat reduction and more muscle growth than any single gold standard product. Clinical studies have shown that on average, patients experience a 30% fat reduction and 25% increase in muscle mass. In addition, Emsculpt Neo users achieve the equivalent of 12-16 weeks of high intensity interval training (HIIT) in just 4 sessions.

For more information on the Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO treatments and BTL Aesthetics, please visit www.bodybybtl.com or visit BTL Body Boutiques located in New York City (3 Great Jones St.) and in Beverly Hills (373 North Bedford Drive).

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, and BTL Exilis ULTRA,. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

