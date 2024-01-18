BTL Unveils the Emface Submentum: The Future of Double Chin Treatments

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a grand celebration of its most successful year, BTL, a pioneer in the medical aesthetics industry, hosted its largest national sales meeting yet. This marked a significant milestone for the company, having reached a record revenue of 680 million USD in 2023. The event was not just a commemoration of past achievements but also a stage for groundbreaking innovations. The spotlight was on the introduction of the new EMFACE Submentum applicator, a device poised to revolutionize the treatment of double chins.

BTL's technological prowess is long-established, and this addition to the EMFACE platform represents a new flagship in BTL's journey. Harnessing the power of patented Synchronized RF+ and HIFES™ technology for facial muscle stimulation, the EMFACE stands as the most innovative non-invasive procedure in the industry.

David Chmel, BTL's CEO, expressed his vision and confidence in the new product. "EMFACE is not just an innovation for today; it lays the foundation for future advancements. By focusing on new treatment areas, we ensure that our technological advancements continue to add value for our customers and redefine the industry."

Designed to prioritize patient comfort, the EMFACE Submentum applicator offers a needle-free and bruise-free treatment. Its noninvasive technology uniquely targets layers from skin to muscle, enhancing the aesthetic appearance with unprecedented precision and ease.

Jennifer Levine, MD, a renowned New York City-based facial plastic surgeon, shared her enthusiasm for EMFACE's potential. "The EMFACE represents a revolution in double-chin treatments. We now have the ability to target the deeper structures non-invasively in a safe and effective manner."

For more information about the Emface applicator and other innovative products from BTL, please visit emface.com.

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,000 employees in over 80 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, and Core to Floor®, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

btl@nouveaucommunications.com

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics