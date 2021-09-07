BTL Reaches Patent Settlement with ABBVIE

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries—a leading manufacturer of innovative aesthetic products—announced today that the company has resolved its patent infringement claims against ABBVIE related to BTL's muscle stimulation technology.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, ABBVIE will pay BTL an undisclosed payment. The details of the agreement are confidential and will not be disclosed.

All litigation pending between the parties will be dismissed.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this settlement," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development. "BTL will continue to vigorously defend BTL patents and our customers' investment into the Emsculpt family of products."

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, and Exilis. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

CONTACT:

Ron Borsheim

BTL Industries, Inc.

866-285-1656

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics

