BUBBA® UNVEILS A BOLD, NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND NEXT-GEN WATER BOTTLE DESIGNS, TURNING EVERYDAY HYDRATION INTO PERSONAL EXPRESSION

It's Not About the Water, It's About the Drip. bubba®'s New Look, Fashion-forward Finishes, And Bold Colorways, Transform Hydration into a Statement Piece

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bubba®, part of Newell Brands' global portfolio and an emerging leader in oversized, high-performance water bottles, announces a bold evolution of its brand identity alongside the launch of a new generation of reuseable water bottle designs. Known for reliable performance and larger-than-life designs, bubba®'s refreshed look and expanded product lineup introduce a more design-forward sensibility, reflecting how today's consumers live, move and show up.

+ A New Era of Reusable Water Bottles That Show Up Boldly

bubba® believes your water bottle should have just as much personality as you do. With fashion-forward colorways and redesigned silhouettes, the new collection transforms hydration from a purely functional essential into an extension of personal style – designed to complement any outfit, mood or moment. From everyday water bottles to statement-making hydration vessels that aren't afraid to take up space, bubba® keeps your drinks cold and your look even cooler.

+ Design-Forward Hydration, Built for Presence

The refreshed brand identity introduces a modernized logo, a vibrant, high-impact color system, and fun-on-tap inspired keg design that reflect the individuality and confidence of its owner. Rooted in the belief that "bigger" isn't only about size, but about presence, the brand's evolution encourages consumers to take up space, live out loud and choose hydration that shows up as boldly as they do.

+ Performance You Trust, Style You Want to Flaunt

"bubba® has always been about more than just hydration," said Jimmy Jia, Global Brand VP. "This next chapter allows us to better connect with younger audiences through unapologetically bold, expressive and fun designs. Our new bottles and accessories, designed with feedback from our 'baddies', are meant to turn heads and bring main character energy with every sip or chug."

+ Built for Life on the Go

Whether powering through workouts, traveling with friends, or attending music festivals, the new bubba® Collection delivers high-performance hydration designed with fun and fashionable style. These leakproof, insulated water bottles are built for life in motion, because when your bottle looks this good, hydration hits different.

The new lineup includes the bubba 24oz Dual Sip Lid Water Bottle and the bubba 52oz Keg Multi-Function Water Bottle, both debuting in the brand's fashion-forward colorways: Fresh Kicks, Moodbooster, and Daydreamin. Additional colorways and sizes will drop on Amazon soon, giving you even more ways to match your bottle to your vibe.

To learn more about bubba brands and its offerings, visit the website bubbabrands.com or follow along on Instagram @bubbabrands.

ABOUT BUBBA BRANDS

Founded in 1997 and now a part of Newell Brands' Atlanta-based Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit, bubba brands is a leading producer of innovative, leak-proof beverageware. bubba® drinkware is durable, leak-proof, easy to clean, and keeps your favorite drinks chilled for hours. bubba® bottles come in bright, vibrant colors with fun finishes and graphics that are always as expressive as you are, helping to make your drinking experience more enjoyable.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

