Bubble Tea Leader Possmei Launches Major 2024 European Expo Tour

News provided by

Possmei International Co Ltd.

05 Jan, 2024, 00:19 ET

From Portugal to Sweden, trade show lineup will scale up efforts to empower European bubble tea businesses and foster development in the region

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese bubble tea brand, is announcing an extensive lineup of 2024 European trade shows it will attend.

As younger consumers throughout the region and worldwide seek out the novelty, the global bubble tea industry is experiencing significant growth — projected to almost double in value to $4.08 billion by 2030. In particular, Possmei is striving to cater to the burgeoning European market for boba as its one-stop shop for drink entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading
Possmei in HORECAVA 2024
Possmei in HORECAVA 2024

"By continuing and accelerating our recent positive momentum, we aim to maintain our lead in Europe for bubble tea," shared Mei-Li Chen, CEO of Possmei. "To accomplish this, we are scaling up our promotional activities for the region and ensuring a strong presence at various European expos throughout 2024. In this way, we will continue to share the essence of bubble tea — and Taiwanese culture — with Europe and beyond."

The force behind European beverage entrepreneurs

Possmei will attend several major European trade shows in 2024, where it will introduce distinctive, cutting-edge new boba products while sharing its array of consulting and training services. The tour includes:

  • HORECAVA: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 8-11 (Booth: 07.420)
  • Foodexpo: Herning, Denmark, March 17-19 (Booth: D3266)
  • Alimentaria: Barcelona, Spain, March 18-21 (Booth B500)
  • IFE 2024: London, UK, March 25-27 (Booth 4531)
  • Gastronord: Sweden, April 9-11 (Booth C06:11)
  • World Food Poland: Warsaw, Poland, April 16-18 (Hall 1, Booth E3)
  • SIAL Paris: Paris, France, October 19-23
  • EXPO ALIMENTA Porto: Porto, Portugal, October 24-26

To view the full lineup of expos worldwide, please visit: https://possmei.com.tw/en/?op=exhibition_show

Sharing Taiwan's distinctiveness in Europe and beyond

Separately from the company's promotional activities, Szu-Ya "Debby" Wang, the daughter of the company's late founder Jacky Wang, is a musician who also shares a passion for Taiwan's unique culture and bubble tea. She will star in a stage play titled "This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan)" that will show worldwide throughout 2024. Co-produced by Théâtre Vidy-Lausanne and the Taipei National Theatre and Concert Hall, the play aims to serve as a "portable sample" of Taiwan, its unique characteristics, and its cultural phenomena, including the significance of bubble tea in Taiwanese culture.

Continued Chen: "Each of our bubble tea products — every individual boba — is a little burst of Taiwanese culture, and we are thrilled that Ms. Wang is continuing this tradition while taking it a step further — into the cultural medium of theater."

The first production will premiere at Haus der Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, from January 24 to 27, kicking off a tour of Europe and Asia throughout 2024.

For more information on This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan):

English: https://www.rimini-protokoll.de/website/en/project/dies-ist-keine-botschaft-made-in-taiwan

To purchase tickets:

German: https://www.berlinerfestspiele.de/performing-arts-season/programm/2023/spielplan/dies-ist-keine-botschaft

About Possmei

Possmei is a brand synonymous with authenticity, quality, and innovation in the bubble tea sphere. Founded in 2009 in Taiwan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with bubble tea, offering an array of syrups, powders, and toppings that cater to the diverse tastes of bubble tea enthusiasts worldwide.

Possmei's products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. From their signature black tea and green tea bases to their tantalising fruit syrups, every ingredient in Possmei's repertoire is selected for its premium quality. This dedication to excellence ensures that every bubble tea made with Possmei products is a delightful and memorable experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311012/HORECAVA.jpg

Also from this source

Possmei est de retour au salon Anuga 2023 : la société présentera au monde entier la culture emblématique du bubble tea taïwanais

Possmei est de retour au salon Anuga 2023 : la société présentera au monde entier la culture emblématique du bubble tea taïwanais

Possmei, célèbre marque taïwanaise de bubble tea, annonce avec fierté son retour à Anuga, le premier salon mondial de la restauration. Anuga 2023 se...
Possmei kehrt zur Anuga 2023 zurück: Taiwans ikonische Bubble-Tea-Kultur wird der Welt präsentiert

Possmei kehrt zur Anuga 2023 zurück: Taiwans ikonische Bubble-Tea-Kultur wird der Welt präsentiert

Possmei, eine renommierte taiwanesische Bubble-Tea-Marke, kündigt stolz seine Rückkehr zur Anuga an, der weltweit wichtigsten Messe für Lebensmittel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.