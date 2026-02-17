BUBLUV Bubble Tea with 0-1g Sugar Lands at Giant Food Stores

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing a healthier, convenient bubble tea option to more consumers, BUBLUV® Bubble Tea is now available at up to 133 Giant Food stores across the Mid-Atlantic. This expansion provides residents in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia with easy access to the innovative beverage. Call your local Giant store to verify availability.

The launch at Giant Food introduces two distinct BUBLUV Bubble Tea flavors designed to cater to diverse preferences:

Black Milk Tea with Jelly Pearls: A classic flavor that is lightly sweet and creamy. Brewed with loose leaf assam tea.

Matcha Soy Latte with Jelly Pearls: A dairy-free option with subtle matcha and fresh soy milk taste.

"We're excited to expand our East Coast footprint into the Mid-Atlantic with Giant Food, making delicious, convenient, better-for-you boba easily accessible," said founder of the brand, Diana Ark Chen.

Both options are conveniently located with bottled natural teas and ready-to-drink tea sets within participating Giant Food locations.

Health-Conscious Innovation

BUBLUV® Bubble Tea stands out in the ready-to-drink market with its commitment to health and natural ingredients. Each serving features:

0-1g sugar: Significantly lower sugar content compared to traditional bubble teas.

20-50 calories: A light beverage choice.

A light beverage choice. No artificial ingredients: No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Shelf-stable: Ensuring convenience and accessibility without refrigeration until opened.

This expansion into Giant Food stores marks a significant step in making BUBLUV Bubble Tea accessible to a broader audience seeking delicious, better-for-you beverage options. BUBLUV continues its mission to innovate within the ready-to-drink category.

Industry partners and media are also invited to visit BUBLUV at the 2026 Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA, from March 4-6, 2026, at Booth #N1538, North Hall Level 200. For more information about BUBLUV or to purchase BUBLUV Bubble Tea, please visit www.bubluv.com

BUBLUV® Bubble Tea is the first ready-to-drink, better-for-you boba alternative that boasts no added sugar, no artificial ingredients, and less than 50 calories per 9.5 oz. bottle. BUBLUV Bubble Tea provides antioxidants (like Vitamin C), is keto-friendly, gluten free and is currently available in three delicious varieties: Black Milk Tea with Jelly Pearls, Matcha Soy Latte with Jelly Pearls, and Passionfruit Oolong Guava with Jelly Pearls. It is the simplest way for consumers to enjoy boba tea at home - no mixing or preparation is required, and it can be easily stored in the refrigerator or pantry. Available now at on bubluv.com and retailers like Giant and Safeway.

