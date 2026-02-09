THYME&TABLE™ SPRINGS INTO 2026 WITH FRESH COLORS AND PRINTS FOR "NEW YEAR, NEW ME" KITCHEN ESSENTIALS COLLECTION, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

Awaken inspiration in the kitchen with a springtime motif for cooking essentials – new colors and patterns for pans, bowls, mugs, kettles, knives and more – in the "New Year, New Me" collection by Thyme&Table™

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme&Table™, a family-owned leader in stylish, high-performance homewares at incredibly affordable prices, today launched a "New Year, New Me" Collection of fresh prints and colors for kitchen essentials to spring into 2026.

Designed to inspire Walmart customers to equip kitchens in the New Year with a fresh, vibrant aesthetic, the collection features coordinated kitchen essentials including cutting boards, knife sets, tea kettles, bread pans, mixing bowls, mugs, and water bottles.

4.23 QT Borosilicate Glass Pot, 6-Piece Wood and Silicone Utensil Set, Acacia Wood Cutting Board, and 7-Piece Knife Block Set
Stainless Steel 1.8L Stovetop Tea Kettle, Acacia Wood Cutting Board, 7-Piece Knife Block Set and Purple Hydrangeas Stoneware Mugs
32 fl oz Stainless Steel Luna Tumbler with Handle and Dual Straw Lid, 24 fl oz Stainless Steel Cleo Bottle with Straw and 24 fl oz Stainless Steel Auden Tumbler with Straw
The cheerful, cohesive motif brightens the kitchen with colors like bright pink, mauve purple, powder blue, and mint green, and prints including gingham plaid in mint or pink, blue or pink bows, and purple hydrangeas.

The collection, made exclusively for Walmart, also features new products such as a six-blade vegetable chopper in mint or cream, and a 4-quart pot made of clear, heat-resistant borosilicate glass.

Among the bounty of options: Match in mint your frying pan, tea kettle, knife block set and cooking utensils, and harmonize those with pink plaid on your tea mugs, gingham mint on your measuring bowl set, and rose ombre shimmer on your water bottle.

Like all Thyme&Table™ products, the "New Year, New Me" items are made with premium, high-performance materials, with new colors and prints spanning these homeware categories:

Cookware & Bakeware 

Gadgets & Cutlery 

Hydration

Drinkware 

Thyme&Table™ homewares – including the new coordinated kitchen essentials collection – are sold in all U.S. Walmart stores and Supercenters and at Walmart.com. (The stoneware mug sets in the kitchen essentials collection are available only online.)

About Thyme&Table™
Thyme&Table™ is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

