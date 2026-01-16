THYME&TABLE™ INTRODUCES A VALENTINE'S DAY COLLECTION OF DRINKWARE AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

The shades and prints are perfect for Valentine's gifting, yet remain versatile for everyday use, allowing the assortment to live on well beyond the holiday.

Drinkware

Valentine's Day XOXO Charm Drinking Glasses, 12oz, $18.98 – Includes two matching 12oz glasses. Choose from five charm designs – red hearts, pink hearts, red bows, pink bows or XOXO's. Durable glass with a smooth, elegant finish. Dishwasher safe.

Hydration

32oz Stainless Steel Luna Tumbler with Handle and Dual Straw Lid, Lace, $19.96 – Keeps drinks cold for 18 hours and hot for 8. Leak-proof lid: Features a 2-in-1 design with a flip lid and flip-up straw. Made from double-wall stainless steel for long-lasting use. Condensation-free and fits most cup holders.

24oz Stainless Steel Luna Tumbler with Handle and Dual Straw Lid, Lace, $19.96 – Leak-proof lid: Features a 2-in-1 design with a flip lid and flip-up straw. Double-wall stainless steel construction in a convenient size that fits most cup holders.

Kitchen Appliances

Barista Mini Espresso Machine, Faded Rose, $139 – Craft rich, full-bodied espresso with the Thyme&Table™ Mini Espresso Machine, featuring a 15-bar pressure system and 52mm portafilter. The 1-hole steam wand effortlessly creates silky micro-foam, perfect for lattes & cappuccinos. Tailor each shot with solo and doppio filter baskets, & enjoy a preheated cup in just 60 seconds for a seamless brewing experience.

2-Slice Toaster, Faded Rose, $47 – Engineered with precise ThymeToast technology for stream-lined, intuitive use. Turn the dial to select your ideal shade, from 1-7. Select the Bagel preset & turn your slices cut-side out to toast. The removable slide-out crumb tray ensures quick cleaning, and the extra-lift lever makes it easy to access smaller slices.

6QT Air Fryer, Faded Rose, $95 – Ideal for creating guilt-free and delicious meals or snacks in minutes. Features a CrispFlow™ basket with a vortex design for enhanced air circulation, and ThymeCrisp™ heating for the perfect golden crisp. Choose from 5 heating modes, 5 presets, or adjustable time and temperature settings.

6QT Programmable Slow Cooker, Faded Rose, $75 – Intuitive, user-forward design offers endless cooking possibilities with a non-stick ceramic serving pot, tempered glass lid with silicone rim, and lid holder to prevent kitchen messes. 4 custom presets: Meat/Stew, Chili/Beans, Soup/Broth, Poultry.

The Thyme&Table™ Valentine's Day collection is available online only at Walmart.com.

What Makes Thyme&Table™ Stand Out:

Engineers trend-savvy, ahead-of-the-curve products with top materials and artistic designs.

Produces a wide range of homeware products worthy of premium retailers but at surprisingly affordable prices.

Makes preparing, cooking and storing food accessible for everyone under one brand – cookware, dinnerware, barware, gadgets, cleaning, bakeware and kitchen appliances.

Thyme&Table™ homewares are sold in all Walmart stores and Supercenters (including Walmart Canada) and at Walmart.com.

About Thyme&Table™

Thyme&Table™ is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

