THYME&TABLE™ INTRODUCES A VALENTINE'S DAY COLLECTION OF DRINKWARE AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

The lineup of charm glasses, tumblers and kitchen appliances expresses a romantic yet refined color palette of soft pinks, warm reds, and subtle heart-inspired accents.
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme&Table™, a family-owned leader in stylish, high-performance homewares at incredibly affordable prices, today introduced a collection of drinkware and kitchen appliances themed for Valentine's Day.
The collection, made exclusively for Walmart, features charm glasses with red hearts and other decorative accents, straw tumblers in a pink and red lace print, and kitchen electrics in a Dusty Rose shade that's seasonal and sophisticated.
The shades and prints are perfect for Valentine's gifting, yet remain versatile for everyday use, allowing the assortment to live on well beyond the holiday.
Drinkware
Valentine's Day XOXO Charm Drinking Glasses, 12oz, $18.98 – Includes two matching 12oz glasses. Choose from five charm designs – red hearts, pink hearts, red bows, pink bows or XOXO's. Durable glass with a smooth, elegant finish. Dishwasher safe.
Barista Mini Espresso Machine, Faded Rose, $139 – Craft rich, full-bodied espresso with the Thyme&Table™ Mini Espresso Machine, featuring a 15-bar pressure system and 52mm portafilter. The 1-hole steam wand effortlessly creates silky micro-foam, perfect for lattes & cappuccinos. Tailor each shot with solo and doppio filter baskets, & enjoy a preheated cup in just 60 seconds for a seamless brewing experience.
2-Slice Toaster, Faded Rose, $47 – Engineered with precise ThymeToast technology for stream-lined, intuitive use. Turn the dial to select your ideal shade, from 1-7. Select the Bagel preset & turn your slices cut-side out to toast. The removable slide-out crumb tray ensures quick cleaning, and the extra-lift lever makes it easy to access smaller slices.
6QT Air Fryer, Faded Rose, $95 – Ideal for creating guilt-free and delicious meals or snacks in minutes. Features a CrispFlow™ basket with a vortex design for enhanced air circulation, and ThymeCrisp™ heating for the perfect golden crisp. Choose from 5 heating modes, 5 presets, or adjustable time and temperature settings.
6QT Programmable Slow Cooker, Faded Rose, $75 – Intuitive, user-forward design offers endless cooking possibilities with a non-stick ceramic serving pot, tempered glass lid with silicone rim, and lid holder to prevent kitchen messes. 4 custom presets: Meat/Stew, Chili/Beans, Soup/Broth, Poultry.
The Thyme&Table™ Valentine's Day collection is available online only at Walmart.com.
What Makes Thyme&Table™ Stand Out:
Engineers trend-savvy, ahead-of-the-curve products with top materials and artistic designs.
Produces a wide range of homeware products worthy of premium retailers but at surprisingly affordable prices.
Makes preparing, cooking and storing food accessible for everyone under one brand – cookware, dinnerware, barware, gadgets, cleaning, bakeware and kitchen appliances.
Thyme&Table™ homewares are sold in all Walmart stores and Supercenters (including Walmart Canada) and at Walmart.com.
About Thyme&Table™ Thyme&Table™ is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.
