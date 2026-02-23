The partnership brings fans into the world of the new film with three out-of-this-world new flavors in color-changing cans and a quest to find Rosalina, for an epic space-themed giveaway

Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Arrives in Theaters April 1, 2026

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming release of Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, bubly has launched limited-edition flavors and character-themed packs to help fans immerse themselves in the film's universe before the movie hits theaters.

Three new out-of-this-world limited-time only bubly flavors released in partnership with the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie featuring Meteor Melon (watermelon lime), Cosmic Swirl (vanilla berry), and Dragonfruit Stardust (pineapple dragonfruit), packaged in cans featuring color-changing Lumas, the iconic helpers from the Super Mario universe. Select best-selling core bubly flavors are getting a Mario-themed refresh, featuring fan-favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser Jr. across specialty packs Lime, Blackberry, Cherry, Grapefruit, and Strawberry, rolling out nationwide in partnership with the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. bubly™ Sparkling Water Launches Limited-Edition Galactic-Inspired Flavors to Join in the Adventure of Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Speed Speed

Starting today, fans can sip three new movie-inspired flavors: Meteor Melon, an other-worldly watermelon lime, Cosmic Swirl, a galactic mix of vanilla and berry, and Dragonfruit Stardust, an enchanted mix of pineapple dragonfruit. Available in exclusive cans featuring color-changing Lumas when chilled, the new flavors bring the magic of the new film to life.

Best-selling bubly flavors are also getting a power-up with special-edition themed packs, featuring characters from the film. Fans can seek out Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Toad, and Bowser Jr. across specialty packs of Lime, Blackberry, Cherry, Grapefruit and Strawberry, in stores nationwide.

In the lead-up to the film's release, bubly is helping fans get a taste of the adventure with:

The bubly Galactic Mission Giveaway: Hidden inside select movie-themed 8-packs of bubly nationwide are 50 bubly Galaxy Cans, the only ones featuring Rosalina. Uncover one to win the ultimate Galaxy Getaway Grand Prize, an all-expenses paid trip for two (2) to NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt, FL. Each winning can includes a unique code that unlocks 6,375 Star Bits to send you on a Galaxy Getaway. Giveaway ends May 8, 2026.

"Super Mario is one of the most timeless and beloved franchises in entertainment, inspiring a sense of adventure and exploration for fans of every generation," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for bubly Sparkling Water. "With our new color-changing cans, limited edition flavors, film-themed packs, Star Bits collection, and hidden bubly Galaxy Cans featuring Rosalina, we're thrilled to bring the magic of this universe into the grocery aisle and be part of fans' excitement leading up to the film."

bubly sparkling water limited-edition The Super Mario Galaxy Movie flavors and packaging are available in stores nationwide and Tik Tok Shop starting today, while supplies last. Fans can follow @bublywater on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Bubly Galactic Mission Promotion. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. 18+ (19+ AL and NE). Begins March 2, 2026 and ends May 8, 2026. Limit of 10 game plays per day, per household per account. Visit www.bubly.com/galacticmission.com for how to enter without a purchase, full prize details, and complete Official Rules. SPONSOR: Pepsi-Cola Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.

Marcus Theatres and Regal Theater Giveaways. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+ (19+ AL*NE). Ends 4/16/26. Limit 1 Entry per Promotion Period, per person. Void Where Prohibited. Full Details & Rules, visit bublygalacticmission.com/regal or bublygalacticmission.com/marcus for entry details.

Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters April 1, 2026.

About Nintendo + Illumination's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

