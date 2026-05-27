This spring, "Soccer Deserves Pepsi" puts its superior-tasting cola at the center of U.S. fans' match days spread – because great food deserves Pepsi.

For soccer fans gathering around food, Pepsi is the match day beverage that elevates every bite – bringing the brand's Food Deserves Pepsi ® platform to life this summer.

bringing the brand's ® platform to life this summer. As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League®, Pepsi kicks off the campaign ahead of this month's final and continues throughout the summer.

Pepsi taps soccer superstars David Beckham, Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Vinícius Júnior to spotlight a universal match day truth: great food deserves great-tasting cola, and without Pepsi, the experience falls flat.

Pepsi® Zero Sugar – the best-tasting zero sugar cola in the U.S. – is preferred by nearly two-thirds of Americans in a nationwide blind taste test.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PEPSI® unveils "Soccer Deserves Pepsi," featuring global soccer stars, David Beckham, Memo Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Vini Jr., reinforcing that great food deserves great-tasting cola.

Pepsi Levels Up Soccer Match Day Food, Making Every Bite Taste Better

From wings and tacos to family recipes passed down for generations, food is at the center of how fans gather, host, and experience the game – and Pepsi is what elevates every bite. The national commercials, created in partnership with BBDO, Copa90, and The PepsiCo Studio, debut online today and will air ahead of the UEFA Champions League® final, affirming what many already know: Pepsi just tastes better.

"To me, match days are so much more than fútbol. It's la comida, la familia, everyone packed around the TV. Back home in México, it's tacos on the table, el partido on full blast, and Pepsi Zero Sugar making every bite taste even better," said Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Professional Soccer Player and Mexican National Team Goalkeeper. "Those are moments you always remember, and I'm excited to help bring that feeling to life with Pepsi."

"As a player, I'm always locked in on the match, but for fans watching around the world, it's about everyone coming together – that's what makes the occasion so special," said Christian Pulisic, Global Soccer Star and U.S. Men's National Team Attacker. "When you have great food, great company, and cold Pepsi Zero Sugar leveling up your match day spread, the experience is anything but flat."

"On match day, the food you serve matters just as much as the game itself – and Pepsi Zero Sugar is the cola that brings out the best in every bite and moment," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "We're excited to team up with some of soccer's biggest stars to show that Pepsi belongs wherever great food is being enjoyed – because if you're not serving Pepsi, you're leaving taste on the table."

With many match days ahead, fans can expect to see new spots, custom social content, food pairings, offers, and prizes all spring and summer long, including:

Star-Powered Creative: David Beckham (HERE) and Memo Ochoa (HERE) are featured in the national commercials, with former American soccer player and Street FC Founder Kyle Martino voicing the English-language spot, and additional custom social and retail content from Christian Pulisic and Vini Jr.

David Beckham (HERE) and Memo Ochoa (HERE) are featured in the national commercials, with former American soccer player and Street FC Founder Kyle Martino voicing the English-language spot, and additional custom social and retail content from Christian Pulisic and Vini Jr. Breakthrough Packaging: Limited edition packaging is available now in stores nationwide across Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi, and Diet Pepsi.

Limited edition packaging is available now in stores nationwide across Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi, and Diet Pepsi. Match Day Digital Offers: Fans watching from home can access exclusive offers and visit a custom, branded Pepsi destination on DoorDash, making it easy to order your favorite Pepsi products while enjoying the match.

Fans watching from home can access exclusive offers and visit a custom, branded Pepsi destination on DoorDash, making it easy to order your favorite Pepsi products while enjoying the match. In-Store Moments: Bold retail creative featuring Vini Jr., Memo Ochoa, and Christian Pulisic brings Pepsi to the forefront at shelf, showing up wherever fans shop.

Bold retail creative featuring Vini Jr., Memo Ochoa, and Christian Pulisic brings Pepsi to the forefront at shelf, showing up wherever fans shop. The Ultimate Viewing Experience: Fans can enter through July at www.matchdaydeservespepsi.com for a chance to win the grand prize of an ultimate at-home match day viewing upgrade, including items like a grill, custom cooler, projector, patio set and more! Or 10 lucky winners will score a $500 gift card.

Fans can enter through July at www.matchdaydeservespepsi.com for a chance to win the grand prize of an ultimate at-home match day viewing upgrade, including items like a grill, custom cooler, projector, patio set and more! Or 10 lucky winners will score a $500 gift card. Bringing Match Days to Life: Pepsi will show up where soccer fans gather at local restaurants nationwide.

Pepsi will show up where soccer fans gather at local restaurants nationwide. Introducing The Sauce: Later this summer, the campaign extends into a content series with COPA90 that explores how food and soccer come together as local traditions in U.S. cities, with Pepsi at the table.

Follow @Pepsi for the latest on "Soccer Deserves Pepsi" and Pepsi cola news. The campaign features Pepsi Zero Sugar – the best-tasting zero sugar cola – but for fans who want options, the Pepsi cola lineup offers more to choose from. Pepsi Prebiotic Cola (just 30 calories, 5g sugar, and 3g prebiotic fiber) delivers a modern take on cola while upholding the brand's iconic taste, alongside flavor-forward options like Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry for a bold cherry twist and Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream for a sweeter match day treat.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

The Ultimate Viewing Experience Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE U.S. AND DC WHO ARE EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 12:00:00 A.M. EST ON 5/4/26 AND ENDS AT 11:59:59 P.M. EST ON 7/11/26. SEE OFFICIAL RULES AT MATCHDAYDESERVESPEPSI.COM FOR FULL ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, ENTRY METHODS, AND PRIZE DETAILS.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America